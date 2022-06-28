Selena Gomez Reveals Her Legs In Season Two Of “Only Murders In The Building” premiere

Selena Gomez stole the show in the second season of the premiere of Only Murders In The Building.

The actress, 29, wore an extra-long maxi dress in a gorgeous Michael Kors collection dress with a bold thigh-high slit while attending the Los Angeles premiere on Monday.

Selena turned all her head while working the red carpet in a sexy, shimmering dress that clung to her body and showed off ample amounts of skin.

The building murders center only around three strangers who love true crime and find themselves caught up in one crime after a death occurs in their apartment building.

Do leg work! Selena Gomez dared to expose some skin while attending the premiere of Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building in Los Angeles on Monday.

While the first season was well received, the second season promises to be even bigger with several established stars joining the cast including Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne.

But all eyes were on Selena when she took the red carpet by storm in her sparkly dress.

was the actress Perfectly polished with her brunette locks she wore back into a sleek, half-up half down.

She looked breathtaking with smoky shades of eyeshadow on her eyelids, mascara freshening her lashes, and a shiny slick of lip gloss adorning her pout.

Hello handsome! The Spring Breakers star looked breathtaking with a smoky eyeshadow streaked across her eyelids, mascara enlivening her lashes, and a glossy slick of lip gloss adorning her pout.

Three company! She was joined on the red carpet by the famous duo Steve Martin and Martin Short See also Netflix Drops 'Stranger Things' Trailer For Season 4, And It's Amazing From The 80s

All that glitter! There was no missing Selena in her sparkly dress

The Spring Breakers star added a radiant touch with a dash of shimmering blush.

She was joined on the red carpet by the famous duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Shorts looked sharp in a soft gray suit while Steve rocked in a plaid jacket and chic pants.

The trio showed off their natural chemistry as they waddled the red carpet.

BREATHTAKING: The actress looked breathtaking on the red carpet

Take this road! Gomez walked the red carpet in her silver skinny shoes

It suits them! He looked sharp in shorts in a soft gray suit while Steve rocked in a plaid jacket and stylish pants

Photobomb! Selena sticks her tongue out and bunny ears flash behind her fellow stars. Short looked completely suspicious of her actions when he smiled at the camera

Selena sticks her tongue out and bunny ears flash behind her fellow stars. Short seemed completely suspicious of her actions when he smiled at the camera.

Amy Schumer also dazzled in a short canary yellow dress that showed off her legs.

She kept it very comfortable on the red carpet with the coaches. She was also carrying a colored purse.

Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere in Hulu Tuesday, June 28 with a slew of new and familiar faces joining the show.

Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti, and Michael Rappaport will appear in the series, but perhaps the biggest addition is Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey, who plays a podcaster destroying Martin, Gomez and Short characters.

See also WWE SmackDown: May 13, 2022 Back for more! The building murders center only around three true crime-loving strangers who find themselves caught up in one crime after a death occurs in their apartment building.

Sun rays! Amy Schumer, who appeared in Season 2, stunned in a short yellow dress with sneakers

Date in the evening! Her husband, Chris Fisher, joined the Train Wreck actress

During a recent interview with wrapSelena, Martin, and Steve revealed that they haven’t received scripts for too long, which has kept the identity of Season 2’s killer a mystery even from them.

“I was pleasantly shocked,” Gomez told the newspaper.

The trio also talked about balancing the comedic elements of the show while staying true to the overall crime narrative.

“It’s always hard to balance because you’re in a serious crime story and then you wonder how much comedy you can get into,” said Martin, 76. “And hopefully, our editors and directors will direct you to the right degree of performance.”

The group also talked about some fun behind-the-scenes facts in the interview including that despite his character’s obsession with diving, 72-year-old Short doesn’t care much about it at all.

“I don’t care about dips, personally,” he said. The Three Amigos star also said that they usually use “oatmeal or something fake” while filming.

Leggy lady! Greer Grammer put her physique front and center in a sexy little black dress

A man of style! Ryan Broussard looked elegant in a light gray jacket, navy pants, and Nike Air Force 1s See also The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting Thursday, June 2, 2022