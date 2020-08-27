Selling price Ceremony to close Pittsfield supermarket Sept. 30 | The Berkshire Eagle

By Tony Dobrowolski, The Berkshire Eagle

PITTSFIELD — Following working for 14 many years, Selling price Ceremony Marketplace strategies to near its Dalton Avenue store by Sept. 30, a firm spokeswoman stated Thursday.

The market’s New Jersey-centered guardian corporation gave no particular cause for closing the current market, apart from to say that it was a “pretty challenging choice.”

“Cost Ceremony appreciates the loyalty of its buyers who have supported the retailer as a result of the years and its focused group customers who have labored challenging to provide our local community,” said organization spokeswoman Laura Panza in an electronic mail.

The firm is sharing details regarding potential work opportunities or obtainable positions at other Value Rite Marketplace merchants all through the region with the store’s present staff members, she reported.

This story will be up to date.