Selma Blair quits Dancing with the Stars due to health concerns related to MS

Selma Blair will not continue to compete this season of “Dancing with the Stars” The actress said Monday night, due to health considerations.

Blair, from first post She was diagnosed with MS in 2018, and has competed aggressively on the series for the past five weeks. She said her body “has been hit”.

“I was monitored…I had an MRI and the results came back, all plus I can’t keep competing,” Blair revealed to her dance partner Sasha Farber in a taped piece that aired Monday night.

“I pushed as hard as I could. With a chronic illness, you have special considerations, and my body has taken a beating. It’s way too much for the integrity of my bones. I can cause serious damage that I don’t want, of course.”

Blair completed his final waltz with Farber for “What The World Needs Now Is Love”.

“This is a dance for everyone who has tried and hopes they can do more, but also the strength in realizing it is time to get away. I am so grateful to be able to do one last nice dance,” said Blair.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who co-stars in ‘Cruel Intentions’ with Blair, has shared a picture of herself with Blair. Instagram The account after the announcement, and commented on it with a sincere message expressing gratitude and appreciation for their friendship.

“Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m mostly) you make the rest of us think we can do anything. We can never give up, Gellar wrote. “I’ll miss watching the happiness radiate from Selma every week as she goes on stage.”

multiple sclerosis, known as MSIt is an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and disrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its exact cause is unknown.

Blair shared her experience with the disease in the documentary “Introducing Selma Blair,” which premiered in select theaters over the weekend. The film shows the actress undergoing stem cell therapy, including chemotherapy, revealing the toll Blair’s body has caused due to the treatment.