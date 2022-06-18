Semiconductor makers push Congress for new funding

The talks are unfolding as the United States struggles to ease China’s restrictions on the semiconductor supply chain amid a global shortage of critical technology that has led to shortages in cars and electronics and fueled inflation. Among the proponents of quick action is the Biden administration, which views the measure as crucial to its efforts to create American jobs.

The urgency is also political. The Democrats, eyeing bleak political ground ahead of the midterm elections, are eager to pass competition legislation and bolster their efforts to fix supply chain problems and create jobs during the election campaign.

“The risks couldn’t be greater because companies are making their decisions now and in the coming months about where they will make their next big rounds of capital investment,” Gina Raimondo, the Commerce Secretary, said in an interview. There are other countries out there now doing deals. And if Congress continues to waver, that indecision will send the message that the United States is not serious, and we will lose these once-in-a-generation investments and all the jobs and national security benefits that come with them. . “

India, Japan and South Korea have recently issued tax breaks, subsidies and other incentives amounting to tens of billions of dollars to the industry, and the European Union may soon finish its own chip law with $30 billion to $50 billion in funding. China has also expanded tax and tariff breaks and other measures aimed at developing the chip industry and reducing its dependence on foreign countries.