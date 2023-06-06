Senior industry executives say Apple’s entry into virtual reality is a ‘watershed moment’

Apple launched its Vision Pro headset at its annual WWDC event on Monday, ending months of speculation that the Cupertino tech giant is preparing to launch its own VR or augmented reality product.

Welcoming competition for the US tech giant, CEOs of some of the major players in the augmented and virtual reality space said the debut of Apple’s mixed reality headset marked a “watershed moment” for the industry.

Cher Wang, CEO of Taiwanese tech giant HTC, told CNBC that she sees Apple’s move as validation for the industry. HTC has long been a mainstay of the virtual and augmented industry, breaking out of its struggling smartphone business several years ago to focus on the Vive headset division.

“Apple’s entry into the market is a watershed moment for the industry, validating everything HTC VIVE is working on,” she told CNBC. “This will increase confidence in the global virtual reality market.”

However, she added that the “closed” nature of Apple’s services ecosystem — which is more restrictive when it comes to the platforms and devices through which users access its services — is problematic.

“Apple has historically used a closed ecosystem for its iOS products and content distribution platforms, which can be straitjacketing developers in a new value chain. If developers are locked into one ecosystem, it’s difficult for them to maximize their reach.”

Apple says Vision Pro will allow users to see apps in a new way in the spaces around them. Users can use their eyes and hands to navigate through apps and search with their voice.

Using the headset, users can watch movies, including 3D with spatial sound, view their photos or videos, and play video games. It can also be used to work through video conferencing applications such as Microsoft Office tools and Adobe Lightroom.

The Vision Pro will run on VisionOS, a new spatial computing platform designed specifically for the company’s new headsets to enable developers to build apps as they do for iOS on the iPhone. It will be available starting at $3,499 starting early next year.