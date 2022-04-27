April 27, 2022

Sennheiser's new wireless earbuds puts the strain on the Sony WF-1000XM4

Len Houle April 27, 2022 2 min read

After breaking the news almost before the launch, Sennheiser has officially announced the new Momentum 3 True Wireless earbuds – a sequel to the popular headphone Momentum True Wireless 2 – It will be available starting May 10.

The third outing of Sennheiser’s flagship earbuds offers adaptive active noise cancellation and a new, much-like look. Sennheiser CX Plus. In terms of audio quality, the Momentum 3 will support the usual AAC and SBC codecs, as well as aptX Adaptive which can help it compete with the existing LDAC codec in Sony WF-1000XM4.

