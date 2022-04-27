Sennheiser’s new wireless earbuds puts the strain on the Sony WF-1000XM4

After breaking the news almost before the launch, Sennheiser has officially announced the new Momentum 3 True Wireless earbuds – a sequel to the popular headphone Momentum True Wireless 2 – It will be available starting May 10.

The third outing of Sennheiser’s flagship earbuds offers adaptive active noise cancellation and a new, much-like look. Sennheiser CX Plus. In terms of audio quality, the Momentum 3 will support the usual AAC and SBC codecs, as well as aptX Adaptive which can help it compete with the existing LDAC codec in Sony WF-1000XM4.

In terms of price, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 True Wireless will cost just $249.95 (about £200, AU$300) – making it about $30 cheaper than the regular MSRP of the WF-1000XM4.

Finally, if you plan on using it for business calls, the Momentum 3 will have three microphones for each bud that Sennheiser says has resulted in marked improvements and “super clear quality.” We’ll need to test this ourselves, but on paper it can help lift it much higher than previous models and close to the top of the Best true wireless earbuds List.

Analysis: Sennheiser’s new earbuds are gaining momentum

It’s important to have options when it comes to your audio technology, so it’s nice to see Sennheiser pushing Momentum earphones out — even against the Sony WF-1000X series that has dominated the scene for the past few years.

What Sennheiser offers with the Momentum 3 is a real competitor to the WF-1000XM4 at a cheaper price. Sony will likely drop the price of the 1000XM4 to match another price drop likely to come Black Friday And two internetbut for a few months, Sennheiser had a real chance to break into Sony’s lead.

If there’s anything disappointing about the new earbuds, it’s that Sennheiser didn’t do anything to improve battery life — it’s still stuck at 7 hours per charge with another 21 in the case. Sennheiser has added wireless charging, which is a nice touch.

These earphones will not support spatial audio formats such as Apple AirPods Pro Or the Sony WF-1000XM4, but if earlier models fit, their stereo sound should be as good or better than anything you’ve heard from Sony or Apple earbuds.