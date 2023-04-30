April 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“Serial” sperm donor’s little wind: Julien Dore delighted to see Dutch father of 550 children resemble him

Rusty Knowles April 30, 2023 1 min read

On Twitter, Julien Torre made his fans laugh out loud at the sight of a Dutchman banned from donating sperm.

Those who follow “Golden Julian” or Julian Dore on Twitter are used to his hilarious replies to his jokes or tweets. This Sunday, April 30, the Chord singer struck again, grabbing a tweet from Liberation on a recently talked-about subject.

“I’m not letting myself down”

This is Jonathan Jacob Meijer, a Dutch sperm donor from The Hague who is said to have fathered at least 550 children today and who was recently banned from donating his sperm, Midi Libre told you in this article.

Publication with a photograph of the person in question along with his tweet. Floral shirt, long, blonde hair and a few days’ beard… Julien Torre has the look, and it doesn’t escape the main interested party, “I don’t let myself get down, go to a place. New plan”, above the caption “In the Netherlands, serial sperm The donor is now barred from making further donations”.

Very quickly, many hilarious fan comments piled up under the star’s tweet. Some jokingly say it would be a shame to abandon the project.

See also  War in Ukraine. Explosion on the Crimean bridge, death toll in Zaporizhia... point of the night

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Washington has called on Beijing to halt its “dangerous” activity in the South China Sea

April 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Five people were killed in Texas, including an 8-year-old child

April 29, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Oil depot burning in Crimea after drone strike

April 29, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Your Lookahead Horoscope: April 30th

April 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

China’s Zhurong Mars Rover finds evidence of water in Mars’ sand dunes

April 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Ryan Bowles adds more starters – Chicago Tribune

April 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom file size revealed apparently to switch

April 30, 2023 Len Houle