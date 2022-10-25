Seven civilians were killed in Bakhmoud, Donetsk region

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

• Governor announces seven civilians killed yesterday in Bagmouth. The city has been the scene of heavy fighting with the Russian army for months. Follow our life.

• No three times. Motions of Censorship on Newbies and RNs It was largely rejected that night in the assembly. Notably, the RN voted in favor of one of Newbs’ two motions of censure, which was circumstantial compliance. The government condemned this morning.

• Six Palestinians were killed And nearly two dozen people were wounded early today in an attack by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, mainly in Nablus.

• Alcoholemia, safety angle… Franceinfo Describes the scheme of the Govt Improve hunting safety. It should be official today.

: At least five people were injured when a device exploded in Melitopol. The explosion rang out in front of a building that houses a TV channel and a radio station of the ZaMedia group, local occupation officials quoted by Russian agencies said. The city, in the Zaporizhia region, an unofficial capital for Russian forces, has been regularly rocked by protests by Ukrainian partisans.

: The city has been the scene of heavy fighting with the Russian army for months. Three bodies of civilians killed earlier were found in two parts of the region, Governor Pavlo Kyrilenko added in a telegram.

: Seven civilians were killed yesterday in Bagmouth, Donetsk region, the governor announced.

: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives in Kyiv on a surprise visit. “I look forward to my meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev”He said, according to a text sent by a spokesperson.

: Who Is Behind Russian Missile Attacks That Hit Multiple Civilian Infrastructures and Kill Dozens? Inquiry site Belingcat (in English) It claims to have identified about thirty engineers from the Russian military. “He’s got a hipster beard and he listens to good music. But clearly, he considers killing people a noble job.”The journalist comments on the appearance of the investigation that was able to exchange with a member of this unit, whose group photo is here.

: On the Russian side, admitting the failure of the invasion would be undermining “The Myth of Putinism”, and Vladimir Putin could lose power, explains researcher Julian Theron. It is unlikely that it will be overthrown, however, and “I am“Vladimir Putin’s replacement wouldn’t be great”, Olivier Schmitt summarizes, because the strongest criticism of the Kremlin comes from supporters of the war. All scenes explored in this article lead to the same result: the conflict will last longer.

: If the scenario of a negotiated peace seems impossible to this day, the Ukrainian people in particular will not consider it. She is increasingly seen as part of this battle “The Existential Conflict with Russia”, explains researcher Anna Colin-Lebedev. Volodymyr Zelensky, fame based on his closeness to his people, “No room for error” In his speech.

: For peace talks to succeed in any conflict, three factors need to exist, none of which seem to exist today, Researcher Oliver Schmidt explains. Ukraine can count on victory, and Russia doesn’t seem to have given up either. In both countries, the internal environment did not promote peace. Finally, Kyiv has no reason to believe that Moscow will honor its commitments.

: Zelensky and Putin sit at a negotiating table: the picture seems unimaginable, but for Emmanuel Macron, as he reiterated on Sunday, the end of the conflict will necessarily pass through a peace agreement. However, after eight months of Russian invasion, an escalation seems closer than an end to the conflict. I explored different scenarios of the outcome of this war with several experts.

: The Ukrainian military announced last night that it had expelled Russian forces from four villages in the country’s northeast, where a counteroffensive had already helped reclaim thousands of square kilometers of territory in September. “Thanks to successful operations, our troops drove the enemy out of Karmasinivka, Myasozharivka and Nevsky in the Lugansk region and Novosatov in the Donetsk region.Public servants of Ukraine said on Facebook.