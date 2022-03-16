March 16, 2022

Several explosions were reported in the capital, Kiev, under curfew

Rusty Knowles March 16, 2022 2 min read

Hosted live by Luc Vinogradoff

  • New explosions erupted overnight in the Ukrainian capital from Tuesday to Wednesday, where unauthorized evacuation was banned until Thursday morning. At least four people were killed in an attack on an apartment building on Tuesday.
  • About 20,000 people were able to leave on Tuesday Mariupol, The main port city in the southeast was besieged by Russian forces, using a humanitarian corridor to declare the presidency of Ukraine. In all, about 29,000 people were evacuated from several besieged Ukrainian cities on Tuesday, according to the same source.
  • The Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia He went to Kiev to meet with President Volodymyr Zhelensky and make promises “Vague support” Of the European Union. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski called for the formation of NATO “The purpose of peace” In Ukraine. “This mission cannot be unarmed. It should seek to provide humanitarian and peaceful assistance in Ukraine.He announced.
  • Fourth Session Negotiations Wednesday should continue to try to find a way out of the crisis. Calling for a ceasefire, President Zhelensky said he was ready to give up NATO membership for his country, which is considered a gas belly for Moscow.
  • Joe Biden will announce additional security assistance to Ukraine from Wednesday $ 800 million, A White House official said Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by the US President following the intervention of Volodymyr Zhelensky before the US Congress. It brings “The total amount reported for the week alone rose to $ 1 billion”The officer said the name was unknown.
  • The number of fugitives from Ukraine has reached the height of the Russian military invasion Three million, A spokesman for the International Organization for Migration in Geneva said.
  • John Costex The “counter-plan” pledged by Emmanuel Macron to deal with the economic consequences of the conflict in Ukraine is due to be released at a press conference at 4 pm, which raises energy and raw material prices in France, and sectors particularly affected by specific measures for companies.
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:

To analyze. As expected before Congress, Zelensky is increasing pressure on Joe Biden

Encryptions. Europe accepted a fourth embargo against Russia

Report. “The Russians will never capture the capital,” the Kiev mayor vows

Encryptions. The “digital iron screen” threat in Russia, with sanctions and retaliatory measures

Maintenance. “The thin border that now separates Russia from the EU and NATO makes the Kremlin tremble.”

