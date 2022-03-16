Several explosions were reported in the capital, Kiev, under curfew

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine: To analyze. As expected before Congress, Zelensky is increasing pressure on Joe Biden Encryptions. Europe accepted a fourth embargo against Russia Report. “The Russians will never capture the capital,” the Kiev mayor vows Encryptions. The “digital iron screen” threat in Russia, with sanctions and retaliatory measures Maintenance. “The thin border that now separates Russia from the EU and NATO makes the Kremlin tremble.”
Environment
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:
To analyze. As expected before Congress, Zelensky is increasing pressure on Joe Biden
Encryptions. Europe accepted a fourth embargo against Russia
Report. “The Russians will never capture the capital,” the Kiev mayor vows
Encryptions. The “digital iron screen” threat in Russia, with sanctions and retaliatory measures
Maintenance. “The thin border that now separates Russia from the EU and NATO makes the Kremlin tremble.”
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Nearly 2,000 civilian vehicles leave Mariupol on humanitarian footpath, and talks between Ukraine and Russia resume
New Russian bombings in Kiev and fierce fighting in Mariupol are pending the resumption of talks.
A Russian protester interrupts a TV news …