Severe weather created a travel nightmare at Boston Logan Airport

Passengers traveling to and from Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday spent a significant amount of time either waiting for planes to get a gate or waiting inside the terminal for their late flight. Waiting for their next flight gate to park. The FAA put Boston into a traffic management program for incoming flights and was delaying departures by more than an hour due to thunderstorms across parts of the Northeast. The latest FAA air traffic control delays, the bulletin also noted delta gate issues and surface congestion for delays. Flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed several inbound Delta flights that switched to Providence, Detroit, Baltimore and Norfolk, Virginia. In addition, flights to New York City-area airports were delayed between two and three hours due to weather conditions, and the batch of planes unable to leave due to weather conditions in other cities and the number of incoming flights created a parking lot for planes across the airport. FlightRadar24 showed that some planes that landed at the airport before 4pm were still waiting at the gates after 7pm, and some passengers on Delta flights said they had been told there was a security incident behind some of the delays, but Masport said that was not the case. “There is no security incident or evacuation in Boston Logan,” Masport said on social media. “Aircraft delays are due to weather conditions in other parts of the country,” a statement from Delta Airlines said. “We apologize to customers for any inconvenience as Delta teams work with customers on their way as quickly and safely as possible.” Airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights in the United States on Thursday, one of the worst days of travel so far as the summer holiday season heats up, at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, more than a third of all flights were canceled, and more than a quarter of flights were dropped At nearby Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, according to tracking service FlightAware. They are understaffed, especially pilots, which is detrimental to their ability to operate all of their planned flights. Pilot unions in Delta, America and Southwest said their airlines were too slow to replace pilots who retired or took leave of absence during the early part of the pandemic. Two Democratic senators said this month that the weekend’s performance “raises questions about the airline’s decision-making.” Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal and Massachusetts’ Edward Markey said delays and cancellations “are so frequent that they’ve become an almost expected part of travel.” Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Passengers traveling to and from Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday spent a significant amount of time either waiting on planes for a gate or waiting inside the terminal for their delayed flight. Video from Sky 5 showed dozens of planes parked on Logan Airport taxi lanes, waiting for a gate to wait for their next flights. The FAA put Boston into a traffic management program for incoming flights and was delaying departures by more than an hour due to thunderstorms across parts of the Northeast. Latest FAA Air Traffic Control Delays The bulletin also mentioned delta gate problems and surface congestion for delays. Flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed several inbound Delta flights that switched to Providence, Detroit, Baltimore and Norfolk, Virginia. Additionally, flights to New York City-area airports were delayed between two and three hours due to the weather. The combination of planes that were unable to leave due to weather conditions in other cities and the number of incoming flights created a parking lot for planes across the airport. FlightRadar24 showed that some planes that landed at the airport before 4 p.m. were still waiting at the gates after 7 p.m. Some passengers on Delta flights said they had been told a security incident was behind some of the delays, but Masport said that was not the case. “There is no security incident or evacuation in Boston Logan,” Masport said on social media. “The delay of the planes is due to weather conditions in other parts of the country,” he added. Weather challenges at airports across the Northeast [Thursday] caused congestion in both arrivals and departures at Boston Logan International Airport,” according to a statement from Delta Airlines. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience as Delta teams work with [air traffic control] To get customers on their way as quickly and safely as possible.” See also Heineken and Carlsberg leave Russia Airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights in the United States on Thursday, one of the worst days of travel yet as the summer holiday season heated up. At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, more than a third of all flights have been deleted, and more than a quarter of flights have been grounded at nearby Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, according to tracking service FlightAware. Airlines are experiencing a shortage of workers, especially pilots, which is compromising their ability to operate all of their planned flights. Pilot unions in Delta, America and Southwest said their airlines were too slow to replace pilots who retired or took leave of absence during the early part of the pandemic. Two Democratic senators said this month that the weekend’s performance “raises questions about airline decision-making.” Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal and Massachusetts’ Edward Markey said delays and cancellations “are so frequent that they have become an almost expected part of travel.” Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”