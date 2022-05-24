May 24, 2022

‘Sharkcano’: NASA captures eruption of undersea volcano, home to two species of shark

Cheryl Riley May 24, 2022 1 min read
The image, captured on May 14 by Operational Land Imager 2 on the Landsat 9 satellite, shows a plume of color-changing water emanating from the submarine volcano. the satellite It was designed to take high-resolution images of our planet.

The Kavachi volcano in the Solomon Islands is one of the most active marine volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean. NASA said. The volcano is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of an island called Fangono.
Kavachi was dubbed “Sharkano” distance 2015 Expedition To the site that the pit was an unlikely home to Two types of sharks, which indicates that large marine animals are able to exist in a harsh environment, and they tolerate hot and acidic waters.
Among them were a scalloped hammerhead and a silky shark multiple Researchers have spotted fish species living in the active volcano. To look inside the crater of the Kavachi volcano, scientists Deploy baited projection camera At a depth of 164 feet (50 meters), according to Oceanography magazine.

The volcano erupts almost continuously, according to NASA, creating steam and ash Often visible. The neighboring island is named after the sea god of the Gatokae and Vangunu peoples, and is sometimes referred to as Rejo te Kvachi, or “Kavachi’s Furnace”.

