‘Sharkcano’: NASA captures eruption of undersea volcano, home to two species of shark

The image, captured on May 14 by Operational Land Imager 2 on the Landsat 9 satellite, shows a plume of color-changing water emanating from the submarine volcano. the satellite It was designed to take high-resolution images of our planet.

Kavachi volcano in the Solomon Islands is one of the most active marine volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean. NASA said . The volcano is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of an island called Fangono.

Two types of sharks, which indicates that large marine animals are able to exist in a harsh environment, and they tolerate hot and acidic waters. Kavachi was dubbed " Sharkano " distance 2015 Expedition To the site that the pit was an unlikely home

Researchers have spotted fish species living in the active volcano. To look inside the crater of the Kavachi volcano, scientists Deploy baited projection camera At a depth of 164 feet (50 meters), according to Oceanography magazine. Among them were a scalloped hammerhead and a silky shark