Sharon Osbourne Taken to Hospital for Medical Emergency – The Hollywood Reporter

Sharon Osbourne He returned home after being hospitalized on Friday due to a medical emergency.

Jack, her son, shared the news that she was now out of the hospital on his Instagram account on Saturday, in a message that expressed appreciation for others’ feelings of “love and support” for his mom.

“She got all the clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack wrote. “As for what happened to my mother – I’ll leave it to her to share when she’s ready.”

Sharon experienced the medical event while filming the family travel channel series The Osbournes: Fright Nightaccording to jack.

The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to Hollywood Reporter that the EMS team responded to an emergency call at the Glen Tavern Inn at 6:30 pm on December 16 and that the patient was transported to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed THR That patient was Osborne.

Osbourne, 70, is a television personality and music executive who shares three children with rocker Ozzy Osbourne, her husband of 40 years.

She revealed in November 2012 that she had undergone a double mastectomy due to her risk of breast cancer. Osborne underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2002, and her health The trip was featured in the unscripted MTV series Family, The Osborne.

Osborne went out CBS series the talk in March 2021 after 11 seasons as a panelist after an on-air debate about racism and multiple accusations of racist comments.

In May, Osborne’s daughter Amy, 39, was among those who fled Hollywood. Studio fire recording that killed a 26-year-old music producer.

An earlier version of this story was originally published on Dec. 17.