Shawn Michaels announces the Iron Survivor challenge for NXT Final Date

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned to NXT to announce the all-new Iron Survivor Challenge, a new type of match that pits NXT Superstars against each other to determine the #1 contenders for both the NXT Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship.

Two Superstars will start the match and every five minutes a new Superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

Five Superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match as they battle each other and against the clock.

The goal is to get the most falls when the clock reaches 25 minutes.

Fallout can be won at any time by pinfall, submission, or disqualification.

When a star scores a fall it will earn 1 point.

However, when a star loses the fall, that star must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into the penalty area for 90 seconds.

Once the 90 seconds are up, the superstar can re-enter the match.