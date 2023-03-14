Shazam! Wrath of the Gods Sees $85M Worldwide Opening: Box Office – Deadline

DC’s COVID-delayed movie from New Line Shazam! Wrath of the Gods Finally, it hits cinemas this weekend in 77 Navy SEALs and the US with a worldwide take of between $80 million and $85 million, $35 million of that from inside.

The sequel to the recently directed David F. Sandberg film was set to open on December 21, but in August of last year, Warner Bros. decided it would not play second fiddle to the sequel. Avatar: Water Road, moving the sequel to mid-March when they will now have access to IMAX halls, as well as Dolby and PLF screens and motion seats. The total theater count for Friday North is 4,300 locations. Previews begin Thursday at 3 p.m. in 3,400 theaters. The Los Angeles premiere of Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Ziegler will be tonight, however, Sandberg will not be attending as he has tested positive for Covid.

Families made it to the first movie at 27% and word is they can act more this time around at 50%.

Wrath of the Gods It will launch overseas between Wednesday and Friday in what is expected to be a $45 million-$50 million international debut. Wednesday includes Korea among the big ones (France will go two weeks later to take advantage of playing in the Easter weekend). Thursday, Shazam 2 It notably hits Germany, Italy, Australia, Brazil and Mexico while on Friday it adds the UK, Spain, Japan and China.

In general, abroad and domestic, Shazam 2 An even lower start than the original’s 2019 ($53.5 million domestic, $102 million USD) is bound to see some of that to do with China being cool on Hollywood fare. Let’s see if the pic has a plus pointer and heartbeat tracking: both Creed III And Sixth scream They blew their successive expectations with franchise high starts of $58.3 million and $44.4 million. Also stampede prevention here is that Shazam Not your typical dark DC property, but rather a silly PG-13 movie.

In terms of overseas casting, next to the 2019 movie, and with previews and Russia down, the start was $83.5 million in today’s prices. If we remove China from the equation as well, the similar launch was $55.5 million on current exchanges. while Wrath of the Gods It leads pre-Friday sales in China, and the same can’t be said for Saturday and Sunday. We’re looking at $12 million + three days there.

Hope here is that the nature of the family Shazam 2 It strikes a bit of lightning in the English-speaking and Latin American markets. The UK, Mexico, Australia and Brazil were among the best plays overall Shazam! the first.

The cast members traveled to Rome and London for promotional events and performances earlier this month.

Paramount/Spyglass Media’s Sixth scream Looking for an easy -55% in Weekend 2 after Monday’s $3.66 million. The Radio Silence directed sequel should bring in around $20 million. MGM/United Artists Releasing’s Creed III It should be between $17m-$18m, -36%.