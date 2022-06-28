Sheetz gas prices have been reduced until the travel season on July 4

Sheetz said it is lowering some gas prices for a limited time. The company announced Monday that it will charge $3.99 a gallon for 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85, effective immediately and running “until the Fourth of July holiday travel season.” “I was really shocked because I was on my way to get gas, and I went to the gas station, and I saw $3.99, and I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ Fills her tank with an unleaded 88. “The gas has really gone up, and I realize there are multiple reasons for that, and I can’t really do much about it, but that little breakout definitely helps,” Sampsell said. Unleaded 88 or E85 before you buy it.“When evaluating your options, don’t put anything in your fuel tank without consulting your owner’s manual first,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central. With various gas blends.” The Unleaded 88 is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in vehicles of 2001 or later model year, as well as light duty trucks, SUVs, and FLVs. More ethanol (51%-83%) and not compatible with all compounds. The ad said it was specifically designed for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. “FFVs can use regular (E10), E15 or E85 gasoline. When available, E85 is clearly identified as a different fuel type and should not be used on standard vehicles.” Drivers are advised to check their owner’s manual to see if their vehicle is capable of working with E85.

Sheetz says it is lowering some gas prices for a limited time.

company announced Monday It will cost $3.99 a gallon for the 88 unleaded and $3.49 a gallon for the E85, effective immediately and lasts “until the Fourth of July holiday travel season.”

“I was really shocked because I was on my way to get gas, and I went to the gas station, and I saw $3.99, and I was like, ‘Okay, cool. Aaron Milne said.

Leanna Sampsell always fills her tank with 88 lead-free.

“The gas has really gone up, and I realize there are multiple reasons for that, and I can’t really do much about it, but this little interruption definitely helps,” Sampsil said.

It is important to make sure that your vehicle is compatible with Unleaded 88 or E85 before purchasing it.

“When evaluating your options, don’t put anything in your tank without first consulting the owner’s manual,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central. “Vehicles are designed to operate efficiently using different types of gases.”

Sheetz said in its announcement that the 88 is lead-free and has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in vehicles of 2001 or later, as well as light trucks, SUVs and flex-fuel vehicles.

The ad stated that “E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is specifically designed for ‘flex-fuel vehicles’ or FFV vehicles.” “FFVs can use regular (E10), E15 or E85 gasoline. When available, E85 is clearly identified as a different fuel type and should not be used on standard vehicles.”

Drivers are advised to check the owner’s manual to see if their vehicle is capable of operating with E85.