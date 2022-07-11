Shocking photos show a Florida man’s torn leg in the Pamplona bull run

Shocking photos captured the moment an American man’s calf was gored while running the bulls on Monday in Pamplona, ​​Spain.

The 25-year-old from Sunshine, Florida was seen grinning in pain as the horn just below his left leg pierced on the bloodiest day so far this year in The return of the San Fermin Festival.

A Florida man – identified only by local officials with the initials MT – sustained a horrific injury after a bull trapped several contestants in front of a fence at the city’s bullring.

The video clip shows the animal tossing around several runners screaming before the injured American and several other people around can jump over the fence to safety.

Local officials said MT wasn’t the only one that grew on Monday.

The Navarre regional government said two other people, both 29-year-old Spaniards, were gored, one in the knee and the other in the thigh. One of the victims was also injured in the ring, while the other got remorse while running in the local streets. The government insisted that none of them were in serious condition.

The American, identified only as MT, 25, of Sunshine, Florida, grimaces as a bull’s horn pierces his left leg. via Reuters

Several others were injured during the fifth round of this year’s festival, although it only lasted about 3 minutes. AFP via Getty Images

Runners are shot down while trying to avoid bull horns. AP

Reckless racers appear injured in the street during the last bloody bull run. AFP via Getty Images

Three other runners, all Spanish, were treated for injuries they sustained in a fall during the run, which lasted more than 3 minutes.

The long-controversial festival – which has seen 16 deaths since 1910 – has been returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of runners, mostly men and some from all over the world, frantically raced forward and alongside six fighting bulls as monsters made their way through the cobblestone streets of this northern city.

A shirtless runner smiles despite needing treatment for his injuries. Reuters

The race ends at Pamplona’s bullring, where professional bullfighters kill bulls later in the day.

Tens of thousands of visitors come to the festival, featured in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.