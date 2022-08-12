Shooting in Montenegro leaves 12 dead, including a gunman the black Mountain

12 people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in the black Mountainafter a man opened fire indiscriminately in Cetinje, after a family dispute, it was reported.

State television said the 34-year-old gunman wounded six people, including a police officer, during the shooting in the Medovina district.

The RTCG station reported that the attacker fired indiscriminately at people walking on the street, among whom were children.

It added that four of the injured were taken to a hospital in Cetinje, while two others with serious injuries were taken to a medical center in the capital, Podgorica.

Reports said the man was later shot dead by police.

RTCG quoted police sources as saying the attack followed a family dispute, but gave no further details. Police have yet to issue an official statement about the attack but have blocked the website.

The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazovic, wrote on his Telegram channel, that there had been an “unprecedented tragedy” in Cetinje, calling on the country “to be, in their opinion, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and families. All the people of Cetinje.”

Residents were shocked in the aftermath of the shooting.

“I can’t believe this happened in Cetinje and the black Mountain. I don’t know what to say, I am speechless. “I don’t know where this could lead us,” Cetinje resident Milorad Mitrovic told RTCG.