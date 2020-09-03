By 2021 a Huntington Shopping Center will bring its first grocery store in 25 years.

A shop right supermarket will take over a portion of the space that Gimart vacated last year at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H Shopping Center.

The center on New York Avenue, north of the Huntington LIRR station, has not had a grocery store since Bathmark closed in 1996.

Seth Greenfield said in a statement that Shop Wright will open in the fall of 2021. Greenfield and his family own five of the 16 grocery stores under the name Shop Right on Long Island.

“Long Island is our home, a family-run business and we look forward to bringing our new, sophisticated supermarket to the Huntington community. The construction of our new store will be with upgrades and upgrades to the shopping center,” Greenfield said in a statement.

Could not access Greenfield for further comment.

ShopRight is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corporation, a co-operative owned retailer based in Keysbay, New Jersey, that provides groceries and support to approximately 280 ShopRight stores in six East Coast states. Wakfern is made up of family-owned companies with 50 members, including Greenfields Food Parade Inc., which operate separate shop rights stores.

It was at the Kmart Shopping Center, 805 New York Away, from 1998 to January 2019.

The discount was available at 40 stores, including some parent company Sears Holdings Corporation, some Sears locations that closed in early 2019. Sears Holdings Corporation, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection in October 2018.

Huntington Commons is owned by Urban Edge Properties, a Manhattan-based real estate investment trust.

“Shop Right has been our best partner throughout our portfolio, and we look forward to continuing that partnership with Huntington Commons by bringing a new quality grocery option. Officer Chris Weilminster said in a statement Wednesday.

Urban Edge declined to comment beyond the report.

When Cmart was a lessee in the shopping center, the Urban Edge website showed it occupied 102,949 square feet of store.

The Urban Edge website now claims that Shop Right will occupy 65,040 square feet in the shopping center. It is not clear what will happen to the rest of the place.

Built in 1962, the tenants of the 208,331-square-foot shopping center include Burger King, Home Depot, Sally Beauty Supply and Marshalls. Urban Edge does not own the building occupied by Home Depot.

Urban Edge plans to redesign the center next year, which will include “renovation of the facade, parking and landscaping.”