Shopify, Etsy, Twitter, and more

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is shown by the Twitter logo in this illustration taken on April 25, 2022.

Check out the companies making the headlines at midday Thursday:

EPAM systems – Shares jumped 10% after the computer software company reported better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. EPAM reported earnings of $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. The company was expected to earn $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to a consensus estimate from FactSet.

Reservation collectibles Booking’s share price jumped 4% after the company’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations. The travel company also reported total bookings of $27 billion last quarter, a record quarterly booking amount. The company also said it was preparing for a busy summer travel season.

Shopify – The e-commerce platform’s stock fell 14% after the company Expect revenue growth to be lower in the first half of the year, as he navigates difficult comparisons in the era of the pandemic. Shopify also reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, well below Refinitiv’s forecast of 64 cents per share.

Twitter Shares rose more than 3% after CNBC’s David Faber reported that Elon Musk is expected to work Twitter Interim CEO For a few months after he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. Regulatory filings published Thursday also showed that Musk received another $7 billion from friends and investors to buy Twitter.

etsy Internet market shares fell 16% after the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter amid a decline in disposable income to consumers. Etsy reported earnings that matched expectations and posted better-than-expected revenue.

CNBC’s Yun Lee and Hana Miao contributed reporting.