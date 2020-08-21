Shoplifter’s pal pretended to fall over during distraction theft at supermarket

A shoplifter tried to steal meat and booze from a supermarket while her pal distracted staff by pretending to fall over.

Rachael Fox and her accomplice entered a Lidl store, on Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle, and thought they would create a diversion while they helped themselves to goods.

A court heard that Fox’s friend then feigned falling over in an aisle and shouted for help in an attempt to get the attention of staff while the 27-year-old made her escape.

But their plan was thwarted when the workers became suspicious and stopped Fox as she was trying to leave with £59 worth of whiskey and meat.

Now, Fox, of Seaton Road, Shiremoor, has been fined after she admitted one count of shop theft at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Ben Woodward, prosecuting, said the thief and her friend entered the supermarket on March 2 this year.

“The male then lay on the floor of the shop, asking for help, saying he had fallen over,” Mr Woodward continued.

“Staff were suspicious that this was a distraction technique and, sure enough, the defendant was stopped trying to leave the store with £59 worth of goods.”

The court heard that Fox had a previous conviction for shop theft from January this year.

But her solicitor, Alanna Wesencraft, said she had since made steps to turn her life around and hadn’t committed any offences since March.

Ms Wesencraft added: “It’s an unsophisticated offence. She made full and frank admissions when she was interviewed.

“At the time, there were some issues ongoing but she is now back on an even keel and she’s got Universal Credit.”

Magistrates fined Fox £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.