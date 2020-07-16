ShopLocal: Is Notting Hill’s Supermarket of Dreams a Substantial Avenue Recreation Changer?

Final thirty day period, Notting Hill Fish Shop introduced a brand name new collaborative thought that could just be the long run of the superior street…

Notting Hill Fish Shop, which provides chef-good quality new fish across west London, proved by itself a real lifeline throughout lockdown, and now it’s absent one particular further more with the launch of a brand name new notion, the Grocery store of Desires.

Now, the words ‘supermarket’ and ‘dreams’ almost never go together in my e-book. Nightmares, perhaps, in particular when they are out of loo roll. But powering this neon-pink painted indicator on Holland Park is a collaborative principle that provides together several of the country’s most iconic unbiased food items and drink providers.

Due to the fact opening, ideal in the thick of the COVID-19 international pandemic, the Supermarket of Dreams staff have created it their mission to generate an at any time-evolving roster of the hottest names in hospitality, with meals and Do it yourself kits from the likes of Kricket, Padella, Patty & Bun and Skye Gyngell’s Spring.

But it is not just about extravagant all set foods. Soon after all, you can a Michelin-star meal delivered at the tap of an app these days. The Supermarket of Goals also offers the highest excellent elements from the likes of west London favourites HG Walter, the butcher, and goodies from Ottolenghi’s deli assortment.

Refreshing produce ranges from from fantastic cuts of beef to freshly baked bread and unique veg like Japanese shishito peppers, as properly as dressed lobster, oysters and caviar. Or how about selecting up a completely ready-to-slice block of Bluefin Tuna, Yellowtail or salmon for property-prepped sashimi? You can even pop in for an Allpress coffee and pastry to go.

The Supermarket of Dreams also offers new bread and goodies from Ottolenghi’s deli variety The Supermarket of Dreams was founded by Notting Hill Fish Shop owner Chris D’Sylva

The inspiration for the new thought store – billed a ‘playful, high stop riff on a Kwik-E-Mart’ – arrived from nearby outlets doing work collaboratively to supply fresh goods to housebound shoppers in the wake of coronavirus.

Chris D’Sylva, founder of The Notting Hill Fish Shop and a community resident for 15 decades, teamed up with a nearby butcher, grocer, bakery and even Neal’s Garden Dairy to make sure the quite best create could nevertheless be bought and shipped seven times a week through his popular fish store.

‘It’s a playful, significant end riff on a Kwik-E-Mart’

The plan trapped, and now it has its extremely personal premises in the Grocery store of Dreams – a contemporary day greengrocers for the Instagram generation and a have to for all those with a penchant for Michelin-star ready meals and a informal nibble of caviar.

But could it also be the catalyst that allows to reinvigorate London’s superior streets? We certain hope so.

126 Holland Park W11 4UE supermarketofdreams.com



