Shoppers delighted by Morrisons’ solution for customers who can’t wear face masks

It’s been several weeks since the government made it compulsory for supermarket customers to wear face masks.

Despite this, some people are exempt from the rule due to medical conditions and have been faced with discrimination for not wearing a covering.

Anybody who does not have to wear a mask is able to get a card stating as such, however not all illnesses are always visible in shops, like anxiety, claustrophobia and autism.

But Morrisons has now announced a new initiative that aims to make life easier for those with hidden disabilities.

The supermarket is giving out sunflower lanyards to shoppers with hidden disabilities which signal that they may require extra help in stores.

Posting on Facebook, the supermarket wrote: “This week, we’re introducing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard Scheme in our stores.

“It’s an initiative designed to act as a discreet sign that somebody has a hidden disability, such as mental health conditions, autism, dementia or sensory impairments, and may need extra help.

“If you have a hidden disability and would like a Sunflower lanyard, please collect one for free from the customer service desk.”

Shoppers are already praising the initiative, and have thanked the supermarket for considering those with hidden disabilities, and for understanding the importance of supporting them.

One person replied: “These are excellent for people with genuine hidden disabilities – my daughter has used one.”

Somebody else wrote: “What a lovely idea well done. Shows up those who are making excuses not to wear a mask and putting others at risk knowingly.”

“I will definitely be popping in my daughter is autistic this would be amazing,” said a third.

Another person commented: “Absolutely brilliant thank you so much! This will help my son tremendously!”