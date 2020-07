Shopping and leisure scheme to get under way at Blyth South Beach

A new retail and leisure scheme is set to take shape at a Northumberland coastal town after getting planning permission.

Blagdon Estate has secured permission for its two-storey development at Blyth’s South Beach which will create around 85 new jobs for the area, as well as a host of construction roles.

Designed by Newcastle-based architects IDPartnership, the Links Road scheme will transform derelict buildings at Links House Farm into a modern gateway to South Beach.

The 16,000 sqft first phase will have several ground floor retail units and a first floor space, which the developer says could be used by leisure businesses, such as a gym operator or restaurant.

The development will be anchored by a 3,750 sqft Coop convenience store, but the developer is hoping to attract local and regional businesses and entrepreneurs to the remaining space.

Stuart Hall, spokesman for Blagdon Estate, said: “We are keen that there is a local emphasis on the development to complement the existing facilities already on offer at Blyth beachfront.

“Our aim is to draw additional business and visitors into the town as a day trip destination and having local traders and produce will be a key part of this.

“We also hope to encourage green travel to the site which is well connected by public transport and in close proximity to the national cycle route network, as well as being accessible on foot to local residents and the town centre.”

The planning consent follows hot on the heels of the recent announcement that Northumberland County Council’s £40m regeneration of Blyth town centre could start next year, which is set to include a revitalised Blyth Marketplace and Bridge Street with new culture and leisure facilities.

Mr Hall continued: “This development is an important step in the right direction as part of the ongoing efforts to boost Blyth’s local economy and is one of a number of exciting initiatives coming forward.

“By creating an attractive new home for a range of retail and leisure amenities, people will want to spend more time at South Beach, which will in turn help develop a more thriving area.”

Retail property consultancy @retail has been appointed by Blagdon Estate as letting agent for the scheme.

Director Ian Thurlbeck added: “This development will undoubtedly enhance South Beach’s appeal and with a real focus on the local area, we are genuinely interested to hear from prospective occupiers to discuss their ideas.

“It would be great to see the space become home to a vibrant mix of uses and business concepts, to broaden the town’s overall offering and reduce the need for local residents to travel further afield for goods and services”.

Blagdon Estate owns an additional two acres at the southern part of the site which it intends to develop as a second phase.

Marketing of phase one is due to start this summer.