Shot on takeoff – the latest: Migos rapper’s coroner’s report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Migos: Takeoff’s final Instagram story before the fatal shooting
Takeoff, Rap Trio member Migosshot in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (November 1).
The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Paul – was 28 years old.
Police officers were called at approximately 2.34 a.m. local time (7.34 a.m. GMT) about a shooting outside 810 billiards and machine bowling in downtown Houston, where a private party of about 40 people was taking place.
Both Takeoff and fellow band Migos Quavo were in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was unhurt in the melee. Migos’ third member, Offset, was not present.
An argument arose, after the dice game, shots were fired, causing many people to flee the scene in panic.
Takeoff was announced dead at the scene. At the time, the police did not name the victim but identified him as a black man in his twenties. Tykov’s representatives were the first to confirm his death, and police confirmation followed soon after.
Industry figures and fans mourned his death, with tributes flowing to the late rapper on social media.
Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast and Khloé Kardashian shared posts remembering the rapper.
So far, no suspects have been arrested with Houston Police Chief Troy Wiener Witnesses called to “escalate” with information about the shooting.
Police and other rapper fans have urged the removal of videos of the incident that have been circulating online.
The Lakers reportedly played Migos’ music in the warm-up tonight in honor of Takeoff.
Peony HeroineNovember 3, 2022 07:32
Where is Quavo after the death of fellow rapper Migos Tikov?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, anxious fans were wondering about the condition of fellow Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal accident.
According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the accident, and Takeoff were at a private party before the fatal shooting.
In a subsequent update, the police tweeted: “Two more victims were taken in private cars to hospitals.”
During a subsequent press conference on Tuesday (November 1), the police chief said a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old female had brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.
The news appears to confirm that 31-year-old Quavo was not among those infected, however, his condition remains unknown.
Peony HeroineNovember 3, 2022 06:45
LeBron James changes Instagram profile picture to Takeoff picture
NBA player LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff by changing his Instagram profile picture to that of the late rapper.
Peony HeroineNovember 3, 2022 06:11
Picture of Takeoff and Quavo while kids go viral
A photo of Takeoff and Quavo as children went viral on social media.
Peony HeroineNovember 3, 2022 05:45
Jaden Smith and Denzel Curry pay tribute to Takeoff
Jaden Smith and Denzel Curry paid tribute to Takeoff.
“Quitting is not worth it,” Curry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (November 2).
Smith added, “Rest in peace Take off, that S*** is as sad as an F***.”
Peony HeroineNovember 3, 2022 05:25
Offset changes Instagram profile picture to Takeoff picture
Offset paid a delicate tribute to his late bandmate Tykov after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on Monday.
While Offset has not verbally commented on his friend’s death, the rapper changed his Instagram profile picture on Wednesday (November 2) to one of Takeoff’s face.
Peony HeroineNovember 3, 2022 04:39
Ruling on the cause of death officially quit homicide
The cause of the Migos star’s death was officially ruled murder in a coroner’s report obtained by the media on Wednesday (November 2).
The autopsy revealed that Tykov was shot several times and confirmed that the cause of his death was “gunshot wounds”.
Tom MurrayNovember 3, 2022 02:30
Desiigner had a very emotional reaction to Takeoff’s death
New York rapper Desiigner broke down in tears on Instagram Live after learning of Takeoff’s death.
The “Panda” artist has vowed to give up rap for good because of the murder that happened at a private party in Houston, Texas.
“Why? Why are we doing this?” Desiigner shouted during the video.
Tom MurrayNovember 3, 2022 01:29
Video from Quavo and Offset calling Takeoff the “best” of Migos
A 2018 interview with Migos for Beats Radio resurfaced in the wake of Takeoff’s death.
In it, Quavo and Offset agree that Takeoff is the “best” member of the rap trio and that he has the highest rating in their hometown of Atlanta.
Tom MurrayNovember 3, 2022 00:31
Takeoff’s only solo studio album in four years was released today
Takeoff’s only studio album The last missile It was released today four years ago, as RapTV noted on Twitter.
The album release made Takeoff the second member of Migos to release a solo album, after Quavo Quavo Huncho, released a month ago.
The last missile It was met with widespread critical acclaim and debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart.
Tom MurrayNovember 2, 2022 23:33
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Casts Aubrey Plaza
Yo La Tengo Announces Tour and New Album This Stupid World, Share New Song “Fallout”: Listen
Matthew Perry jokes about his old friends’ hangovers: ‘Yesterday I bought Iowa’