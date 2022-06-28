Should the Boston Celtics try to use the $17.1 million rolling player exception to bring back Kelly Olynik?

The Boston Celtics They are looking for talent to add to their team in their quest to return to The NBA Finals For the second consecutive season they hope to use such a recurring performance to put them in a position to win the franchise’s 18th flag.

Armed with the exception of a player traded worth $17.1 million (TPECreated from veteran signing and trading winger Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks who can absorb a player’s salary in it plus $100,000 without having to return the salary in return, the team is looking for help in the front area, in the wing and handling the ball.

And among the many reviews about which player might be best suited to such a resource, the familiar face highlights a number of good reasons why the Celtics are considering bringing it back.

This familiar face is none other than big man Kelly Olynyk, who Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report thinks would be a solid choice for big TPE in Boston.

“Assuming they guarantee Al Horford’s $26.5 million salary for 2022-23, the Boston Celtics would bring back every major rotation player from the team that just made the NBA Finals,” Bailey suggests.

“And this group is already one of the deepest and most balanced in the league.”

“

If there are 2 points that can be supported except for a trade of $17.2 million, it could be 5 reserve guard or reserve (roles currently occupied by Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis).”

“Kelly Olinick is a good way to go into one of those funds. He’s set to make $12.8 million next season (that fits the commercial exception), and he’s currently on a team that should hand more responsibility to the young core, one of the biggest in the industry. Games in the league that have been underestimated.”

“In his career, Oleinik has averaged 3.5 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, and 2.0 offensive rebounds per 75 possessions,” Bailey wrote. “No one in the history of the league matches or exceeds the three marks.”

The B/R author makes a compelling case for propriety, and the narrative around this reunion will be almost cinematic for fans who remember the Kamloops native who battled the Washington Wizards in the playoffs not too long ago.

The story continues

It’s unclear if Detroit values ​​his production as part of their core going forward, but with Marvin Bagley and Ishizia Stewart already on contract and a massive amount of cover space ahead of the 2022 free agency, it would be wise to inquire about the former Boston. Big guy availability.

This post originally appeared Celtics wire. Follow us Facebook!

[mm-video type=video id=01g6az407vtap12gv711 playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g6az407vtap12gv711/01g6az407vtap12gv711-98a4430fef1ff7e67f353f703119aeca.jpg] [lawrence-related id=104934,104931,104922,104919] [listicle id=104937] [listicle id=104882] [listicle id=104878]

1

1