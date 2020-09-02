‘Sign of the times’: Mackay was forced to close the supermarket

Another business has collapsed this year following COVID-19.

Nick IgA owner Nick Hubcoot said they would close the Shakespeare St. store permanently and now sell the shares at a 50 percent discount until it is destroyed.

“Unfortunately we have to close the business,” Mr Hubcoot said.

“It’s a sign of the times.”

Many Mackay locals will miss owning an IGA supermarket at that location for decades.

But Mr Hubbood said the store was no longer commercially viable.

“We need to move forward,” he said.

“It simply came to our notice then.

“We want to make sure we take care of ourselves as best we can.”

Mr Hubbood said he was forced to sell his other shop, located on Brigade Road, to a new owner three weeks ago.

Nick IGA Closed sale on Shakespeare Street will continue until all shares are gone.