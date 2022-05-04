Simone Giertz will sell you an awesome jigsaw puzzle but not a cool Tesla truck

Swedish Inventor and YouTuber Simone Giertz (also known as the “Queen of Kind Robots”) has revealed her latest innovation: a website named after her surname, “yach. “ Giertz’s list of inventions includes things like Dental helmet And wicked vegetable slicer machine. While the site does not feature “Truckla,” the Tesla Model 3 that Giertz turned into a pickup truck, or a Lego shaped cute puppy photo boothIt contains some accessories and practical items.

While an all-white puzzle can seem like a pain, this puzzle can be funny to those who have lost their puzzle pieces. yach”The white puzzle is incompleteIt’s 499 out of 500, and since it’s intentional, it’s going to cost you the full $38 price tag. Geertz described the puzzle as “the world’s worst jigsaw puzzle” at Her latest YouTube video It took 19 hours to complete.

Giertz’sEvery day calendar goalIt’s an actual calendar, but the cool part here is that each day in the calendar is backlit with an individual LED to help you keep track of whatever goal you set. The calendar is available for $365 – an affordable price. The Everyday Calendar was part of Her first Kickstarter Back in 2018, which Giertz used itself To maintain a meditation schedule.

The website features the head of Philips screwdriver ring And screw ringBoth for $85. It’s not clear if one ring matches the other, but you won’t completely spoil yourself if you miss either.

These items are still available on Yetch. According to a page about the site, the site was built “after years of prototyping and one too many” How is this not a thing? This has to be a thing. ”