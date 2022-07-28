Sims 4 update accidentally adds incest

picture : EA / Kotaku

earlier this week, The Sims 4 Receive Big and free update That added curved walls, body hair, and new desires and fears. It also appears that he accidentally added incest. Oh, and people age faster, too. It’s a weird time to be a Sim, that’s for sure.

as such spotted before computer gamesAnd Reddit and elsewhere Sims 4 Players have reported that after the game update on July 26, some in-game characters are looking to date family members. A player shared a screenshot of an elderly woman suddenly She wanted to start a romantic relationship with her son. Another player shared a bug report with EA that one of their males wanted it Ask his twin sister to be his girlfriend. In this same support thread, a player on Xbox shared a compelling example of a daughter who wants to date her father. Yikes!

What’s going on? Well, according to some Sims 4 Players and depositors, the potential problem is the newly added “Wants” system, which was seen in the oldest Sims Toys. The system gives Sims the things they want to do and accomplish, giving players more goals to hunt down. However, an error in the system appears to create “desires” that include romantic relationships with anyone, including other family members. Once again, yikes!

Fortunately, EA is aware of the error. yesterday, Confirmed developer on Twitter The team is aware of the incest issue and “looks forward to it being fixed as soon as possible”. EA has also reconfirmed that it is working on a fix In a support thread about the error On the official website of the publisher.

On top of this imperfect error, there is another problem that some players face in Sims 4 After the last update, it became less dangerous and more existentially destructive.

Players report that the characters age rapidly. Some people have experienced aging Sims from young children to the elderly in a matter of minutes. As with the case of “family members who want to date each other”, EA is also aware of this issue And work on repair. In the meantime, the company is suggesting players stick to the “normal” age option to avoid this age-old bug.