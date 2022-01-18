January 18, 2022

Six-year investigation into Anne Frank family whistleblower revelations

January 18, 2022

Six years of the “Cold Case” investigation and finally, a discovery that puts an end to a question that has plagued Dutch society since the end of World War II: Who gave Anne Frank and the Nazis to the Nazis? Other residents’ connection in Amsterdam?

Thirty experts led by a Dutch investigator and former FBI agent – criminologists, psychologists, historians, behavioral experts, and cartographers – provide answers in a book written by Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan. The betrayal of Anne Frank – To be published in French on January 19 under the title HarperCollins Who betrayed Ann Frank? (420 pages, 19 euros) – If Arnold van den Berg, a notary.

A member of the Jewish Council established in the Netherlands by the German occupier, Arnold van den Berg, who died in 1950 to apply its instructions and govern the community, has long appeared on the list of dozens of names. The men, suspected of condemning the Frank family and other occupiers of the Prinsengrad cache, were buried for two years until their arrest on August 4, 1944. All but Anne’s father, Otto Frank, must die in exile. Young woman dies of typhoid in Bergen-Belsen.

Over time, people were wrongly accused

Notary van den Berg, Hermann Goring, Hitler’s right-hand man and art thug, was instrumental in acquiring the valuable collections of the exiled Jewish businessman Jack Goutsticker. With a special recognition protected from deportation, the notary has the right not to be considered a Jew. He approached, through the Jewish Council, a secret list of people living in hiding.

See also  Congress postpones referendum on social and climate aspects of Joe Biden's investment plans

However, these traces did not allow him to be charged. Thieves Bynes, a filmmaker, and his investigator friend Peter von Twisk, in 2015, with the help of American policeman Vince Bangkok, were intent on reopening the investigation.

In desperation, many authors have, over time, put forward the names of alleged perpetrators, sometimes including those who unjustly aided Franks. Including Miep Gies, the secretary who preserved Anne’s manuscript, which has become one of the best – selling books in the world, translated into more than 70 languages.

Read the survey: The article is reserved for our subscribers Anne Frank Puzzle

Letter from Otto Frank after his release

