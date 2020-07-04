Sizing up the Florida Panthers

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers (Photograph by Patrick Smith/Getty Pictures)

The Flyers confronted off in opposition to the Panthers 3 times this season, finding their match as the series went on.

The Florida Panthers are a staff that the Flyers don’t see that usually in a time. But they do have a likelihood to deal with off in the postseason.

The Panthers occur in as 10th seed. They are facing off against the Islanders in the five video game perform-in sequence. So it would possible take an upset for them to make it to the future spherical. They ended up swept by the Isles in 3 online games this year.

A matchup with Florida would suggest that the Flyers possibly have the leading or probably next seed. The Rangers (11th) and Canadiens (12th) are the only two teams with a higher seeding. It is not likely we will see various groups with higher seeding upset for the duration of the play-in spherical.

Something is achievable, of study course. Which is why the Flyers and Panthers could fulfill in the playoffs. It’s hard to know what you’re heading to get although.

The 1st match was really unique from the remaining two.

November 19th: 5-2 Panthers

It was a rough extend going into this game and didn’t get any far better immediately after for Philadelphia. The lone bright spot turned out to be Morgan Frost.

The younger ahead produced his NHL debut and scored his initial target in the league. Unfortunately, that arrived when the Flyers were presently down 4-1 in the 2nd period.

5 diverse Panthers would rating, two of them publishing multi-level nights. It was Travis Sanheim that kicked off the scoring, although. His slap shot from the issue beat Sergei Bobrovsky.

Colton Sceviour got a small luck to go his way on the tying intention. His shot from the corner under the goal line strike off the again of Carter Hart’s helmet and went it.

Immediately after attaining the lead for excellent midway even though the first, the Panthers pulled away in the second. Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau produced it 4-1 in the next.

Hart would conclusion up remaining pulled immediately after the fourth objective. Though building 7 will save in aid, Brian Elliott did give up one purpose. Mike Hoffman place the icing on the cake in the third time period with the empty-netter.

Regardless of the Flyers outshooting Florida 14-5 in the ultimate frame, Bobrovsky did not enable nearly anything else go him. It was a scenario of turning matters on too late.

The Flyers would learn their lesson, although, making absolutely sure to not drop guiding the Panthers for extensive throughout their future two matchups.

February 10th: 4-1 Flyers

It was the 1st match again for Hart following lacking the past nine with an stomach strain. He manufactured 30 will save in the contest and did not glance any even worse for put on all through.

And despite the Panthers scoring on their to start with shot of the sport, it would be the only one that Hart permit in. Ivan Provorov would tie issues up with his initially target in 18 games.

The Flyers pulled away for great in the next period of time, grabbing two ambitions. James van Riemsdyk was on the getting up on a 2-on- chance with Jakub Voracek.

Travis Sanheim, up in the enjoy, knocked in a loose puck to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead. The Panthers came near to bringing to in just 1 goal late in the third.

Even though on the energy participate in, Huberdeau just about scored by the write-up. He could not management the bouncing puck, even so. In its place, Giroux grabbed the rolling puck and when in limited handed. He conveniently pitted the vacant netter for the Flyers.

Things obtained even better for Philadelphia a few times later when the teams met for the closing time. It was a complete and dominant energy by the Flyers.

February 13th: 6-2 Flyers

There was no question who was in manage of this video game from the commence. And do not permit the even shot totals fool you possibly. Philadelphia controlled this sport from the leap.

A few targets on nine photographs really should notify you the story of how this video game begun. And indeed, all of individuals goals ended up scored in the to start with period.

It was not just a dominant hard work for the skaters on the ice. The goalie in the crease was sharp as perfectly. It was Hart’s first road win in above 3 months.

The Flyers depth carried factors, scoring 4 of the six targets for the crew. Van Riemsdyk, Tyler Pitlick and Nicolas Aube-Kubel grabbed the initially period objectives. Bobrovsky was chased from the recreation following that interval.

Scott Laughton rounded out the depth scoring in the next. The Panthers did consider to make a comeback in the 3rd period of time. Down 4-, Huberdeau scored 33 seconds into the final body. Barkov grabbed yet another objective virtually five minutes in.

Sean Couturier and Robert Hagg would place the game absent. With the game out of achieve, the Flyers rewarded a couple of players with electrical power participate in time in the final minute of the match.

That is where by Hagg grabbed his third aim of the season off the feed from Raffl and Justin Braun.

That gave the Flyers two wins in the past 4 nights versus the Panthers. It also brought them to 5-2- in their final 7 game titles.

Aside from the initially sport of the collection, the Flyers performed Florida nicely this period. Even if they couldn’t consist of some of their star gamers, they did plenty of to pull out two victories in 3 game titles.

If they can participate in as dominant as they did in the ultimate match of the year sequence, they really should have no problem if they match up towards Florida in the very first round.