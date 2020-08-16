Slow-roasted peppers and aubergines with basil and almond dressing recipe

Known as escalivada in Spain, this dish can make the dullest grocery store make sing. The quantities presented are to provide two generously, as that’s what’ll fit comfortably into a common roasting tin, but you can simply double this up as component of a veggie feast, and even carry the greens to the desk entire prior to “carving” and dressing them.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

SERVES

two to three

Substances

2 aubergines, pricked all in excess of with a fork

3 romano peppers

6 large vine tomatoes

1 purple onion, quartered

Handful of new thyme sprigs

4 massive garlic cloves, unpeeled

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sea salt

50g whole almonds

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp more-virgin olive oil

25g clean basil, approximately torn or chopped

To serve

Technique

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Fuel 6. Idea the total aubergines, red peppers, vine tomatoes, onion, thyme, garlic, olive oil and just one teaspoon of salt into a large roasting tin, then use your arms to coat everything truly properly in the oil and salt. Transfer to the oven and roast for just one hour, chucking the almonds in for the very last 10 minutes to toast. Take out the tin from the oven – the veg should be charred all in excess of and extremely tender when prodded. Rescue the garlic, and go away the relaxation of the veg to sit even though you whisk the lemon juice, excess-virgin olive oil and a different teaspoon of sea salt with each other with the squeezed-out and mashed roasted garlic. Employing a knife and fork, remove the inedible tops and stems, then approximately tear the softened greens apart. Scatter in excess of the basil and the dressing, then blend actually well with each other. Serve warm, with some good crusty bread.

Recipe from The Environmentally friendly Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer (Sq. Peg, £16.99). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.united kingdom.