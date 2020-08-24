Small Value Supermarket closes Cunupia department as employee receives COVID-19

Lower Expense Grocery store Constrained has been given recognize from health authorities that a male employee at its Cunupia branch has analyzed favourable for COVID-19.

According to a Fb publish from administration, the individual has been in quarantine underneath the supervision of the Ministry of Health for the past two weeks and has not been on the compound.

It claimed: “As the rise in this virus proceeds, we would like to reassure absolutely everyone that probably exposed employees have been recognized and are subsequent the Ministry of Health’s way of preventative quarantine and testing.”

The supermarket was said to be shut on Monday to facilitate sanitisation of the complete facility, all products and surfaces following the information.

