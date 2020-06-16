SN Prime 10: UNFI spinning off Cub Foods, Buyers

This edition of Grocery store News’ Top 10 ranges from developments involving firm banners to retailers’ stand versus racism, from a Walmart-to-Sprouts executive change to how retailers are continuing to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus impression. And a lot more.
- Cub Food items, Purchasers suppliers to be spun off from UNFI
- Grocery retailers choose stand in opposition to racism
- Instacart lands $225 million in new funding
- It’s a new scene for grocery buying as pandemic improvements behaviors
- Kimco stake in Albertsons Cos. shrinks
- Roku taps Kroger to sharpen focused marketing
- Sobeys to include 6 much more FreshCo discount grocery retailers
- Sprouts hires longtime Walmart merchandiser as chief fresh new merchant
- End & Shop, King Kullen destroy acquisition deal
- United Supermarkets delivers automation to curbside knowledge










Click through the slideshow to uncover links to these Top 10 articles or blog posts.