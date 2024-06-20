June 20, 2024

Snapchat AI turns prompts into a new lens

Len Houle June 20, 2024 2 min read

view snapchat An early look In the upcoming on-device AI model that is able to transform the environment around the user using augmented reality (AR). The new model will eventually allow creators to turn a text message into a custom lens, which could open the door to some wild looks to try out and send to friends.

You can see what this might look like in the GIF below, which shows a person’s clothing and background transforming in real time based on a “50s sci-fi movie.” Users will start seeing lenses using this new model in the coming months, while creators can start making lenses using the model by the end of this year. according to TechCrunch.

Additionally, Snapchat is rolling out a bunch of new AI tools that can make it easier for creators to create custom AR effects. Some of the tools are now available with the latest Lens Studio update Includes New facial effects Which allows creators to write a prompt or upload a photo to create a custom lens that completely transforms the user’s face.

The suite also includes a feature, It’s called immersive ML, which applies a “realistic transformation to the user’s face, body, and surroundings in real time.” Other AI tools coming to Lens Studio allow Lens creators to create 3D assets based on text or an image, create face masks and textures, as well as create 3D character heads that mimic the user’s expressions.

This is Snapchat’s “Immersive ML” effect using a quick “Matisse Style Painting”.
Image: Snapchat

