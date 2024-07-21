SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos Announced for Nintendo Switch

At EVO 2024, SNK announced SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos for Nintendo Switch and other platforms. It’s available now on Steam and will be released in 2024. July 22, 2024 For Switch and PlayStation.

The 2003 hit returns “better than ever” with 36 popular characters from SNK and Capcom (mostly characters from The King of Fighters and Street Fighter series), and also returns with “all-new netcodes and tournament modes.” The game will revisit “classic visuals and controls” and also comes with a new hitbox viewer and a comprehensive gallery mode.

SVC chaos

SNK and CAPCOM in an epic clash between giants👊 The 2003 fighting game SVC CHAOS is back and better than ever! Out today on Steam! Also coming July 22nd to Nintendo Switch™, PS4, and GOG!https://t.co/gDXqHdP2Z0#SVC_Chaos #SNK #Capcom pic.twitter.com/EPhMDQq65O — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) July 20, 2024

Here’s more about SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos on Steam (via Steam):

– 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM in a battle through the ages!

The SNK Collection sees fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui join the Mars People, Athena, and other SNK icons, while battle-hardened CAPCOM fighters like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall alongside Zero, Red Arremer, and more! Play as a total of 36 characters from the rich legacy of SNK and CAPCOM! – Very fun and very exciting online matches!

The new backtracking grid and online lobbies (for up to nine players) bring SVC CHAOS into a new era of gaming. Play tournaments your way by choosing from single elimination, double elimination, and league modes. Climb up and compete with players from all over the world!

– Exciting additional features to perfect your SVC CHAOS experience! The new Hitbox Viewer gives you a detailed look at each character’s collision zones, while the extensive Gallery Mode with 89 artworks (key art, character portraits, and more) provides a true visual feast! Enjoy all this and more in the new and improved SVC CHAOS!

Will you be trying this game when it comes to Switch? Let us know in the comments.