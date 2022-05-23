SNL: Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West and Ariana Grande’s engagement on his latest episode

Pete Davidson joked about Kanye West and his engagement to Ariana Grande at the end Saturday Night Live episode.

Join Davidson SNL in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest featured artists in the gallery’s five-decade history.

Before the end of the season aired on Saturday (May 21) Davidson Share an emotional post on Instagram Pointing out that tonight’s episode will be the last.

Appearing alongside Colin Jost in the show’s Weekend Update section, Davidson joked about his time on the show, and his “weird” year in the public eye.

In his opening remarks, the 28-year-old mentioned his relationship with Kim Kardashian and his quarrel with ex-husband Kanye West.

Hi Colin and [Michael] “Che and millions of people are watching just to see if I bring Kanye,” Davidson said.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” he said. “Look at me when I started here. At the time, I was just a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now everyone knows I am white because I became so successful while I hardly go to work.”

When Jost asked him if he was “officially leaving,” Davidson quipped, “Yes, man, Lorne.” [Michaels] He gave me a sock by mistake, so I’m free.”

Later in the segment, Davidson said he would miss showrunner Michaels, adding that the producer “always gives the best advice.”

Dated Davidson and Grande in 2018 (Getty Images for MTV)

“I’ll never forget this. I called him when I got engaged, and I said, ‘Lauren, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks’ and he said, ‘Oh, hold on dear life!”

Davidson then recalled his first audition for the show, when he “looked me right in the eye” and told him, “I don’t think you’re a good fit for this show, so let’s screw this up together.”

Davidson Papers SNL Along with cast members Kate McKinnon, Eddie Bryant and Kyle Mooney.