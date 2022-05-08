‘SNL’ Responses To Roe v. Wade, Abortion With Benedict Cumberbatch Opening

A little surprise kick-started the “Saturday Night Live” episode of Mother’s Day by tackling one of the biggest news stories of the year: a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion indicating it was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, which guarantees the right to abortion.

The drawing opened with an audio commentary referring to Judge Samuel Alito in reference to a medieval jurist in his argument for overturning the decision. Cut to Benedict Cumberbatch, his second time as host, as a thirteenth-century townspeople by cutting his hair with two other simpletons in connection with abortion.

Perhaps a law should be put in place, says Andrew Desmocks, “like the one we have against wearing pointed shoes.”

‘SNL’ celebrates Mother’s Day: Every parent of teens will want to watch this part

“We must make a law, that will stand the test of time, even hundreds and hundreds of years from now, they’ll say, ‘No need to modernize this at all,’ they nailed it in 1235,” Cumberbatch says.

You get the essence. Cecily Strong joins the fun by saying “I have a few questions,” which Cumberbatch deadpans said: “Margaret, don’t make us poke another hole in your skull so your brain can breathe.”

Then Kate McKinnon hovered over the scene. “Ghoul!” The poor are crying out. “No, I’m just a woman in her thirties,” she says.

But, on a more serious note, her character landed her with an plea: “No matter how many choices they take from women, we always have the choice to keep fighting.”

Fools conclude that she is a witch and must be set on fire.

‘SNL’ Regular Chloe Feynman: ‘The Understudy’ proves that she can impersonate almost every cast member