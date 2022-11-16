Snowy day across central Iowa

Snow rolls, cold moves Updated: 5:52 PM CST on November 15, 2022



Talk over the next eight days or so. So it’s very hard I mean, we get cold. Yes, we got cold. It is the Middle East region. As we get into the rest of the day today, we’re getting a lot of clouds out there now. And I think those clouds will stick around all evening hours. We could still see a few snowflakes flying across the metro area as we headed into the evening. We’ve had one snow shower now moving parts of Fort Dodge out towards Boone County, green county as well. down through Berry. You do see a little bit of light snow for the dinner hour, but that’s about it. Some snow flies are flying or trying to fly into parts of the western lanes toward the Walky Van Meter, through places like Perry, as you point out, Granger. And then if this holds together, we push into the western parts of Polk County here where we’re going for the next 20 to 30 minutes. So anyone can see some snow here at night times. Again, most of the ways. Good. But if there are minor roads that see snow coating later in the evening, it could make for some slack slicks early morning. We’re staying well below freezing tonight. We’re in our 20s in a lot of locations, mainly in the western parts of the state. Feels like the temperature, wind chills are now in the lower 20’s to the higher teens. So it will be a cold night ahead. Gather all your travels around tonight. I’ll be another cold start tomorrow. Temperatures drop into the mid-midday highs into the high 20s here at night and there may be few chances for some late-early morning snow. We’re not looking at a lot of buildup with that, but we did get some residual moisture that’s kind of hanging over the early part of your day on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the high temperatures continue to drop here as we head into the work week, I think tomorrow, Thursday on about 30 degrees. After that it gets cooler as we get closer to Friday, Saturday and Sunday with higher temperatures. The 20th there for Friday afternoon. So, a little bit lower than normal at this time of year typically or we’re in our 40s, so we’ll stay in the 20s, 30s at least for the next seven days. The future broadcast looks like this. Snow precipitation will continue to move to the east here at night as it leaves this system, you’ll see a little bit of moisture trying to wrap around and into the north central parts of the state eastward. This is around 4am so we got a little snowy in there. Again, do not look at backlog. Snow rain should be beautifully lit in nature. They are out here in the middle of the morning. So but we left with a lot of clouds here during the Wednesday afternoon and evening. Cold cloudy Wednesday. And then we’ll see a little bit of sunshine coming back on Thursday. But those winds pick up on Thursday afternoon. We’re looking forward to a cool end to the work week with temperatures out there in the high 20s. Tonight, in the low to mid-20s across the state, a little snow is likely by the time you wake up tomorrow, and the kids are heading to school. Cool start in the afternoon. We stay right within 30 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast, most of us are right at or below that freeze mark, a little warmer as you approach eastern Iowa tomorrow afternoon, it looks like this breeze for Thursday will make it a little bit easier. On board there are Friday and Saturday nightly lows to get pretty close to one digital area there By Friday and Saturday morning we stay in the high 30s over the weekend. And then at the end it’s as if we get a little bit of the warmth that’s going to come right before that