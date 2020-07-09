Headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia Sobeys is the second-largest food retailer in Canada with more than 1500 stores operating all over Canada along with some other obtained brands under Sobeys.

Being operated in nearly ten provinces Sobeys makes out a sales of more than $25 billion every year is the main reason why it is the Second Largest Food Retailer in Canada Region.

Since the day I decided to shop the first place that my parents and friends suggested was Sobeys, not only because it's nearby to my home but also due to the quality of products and discounts they are actually providing every week with the flyers.

Sobeys Flyers and Deals – Let’s Dive Deep

Flyers is a kind of offer which every supermarket runs and it is also being run by Sobeys too. Every week the flyers start on Thursday and will be valid until next Wednesday.

The flyers will be advertised by the Sobeys in their website and other local media agencies.

So in order to save your time we at Iron Blade Online provide you the weekly flyers of top brands in our site itself every week.

Sobeys Weekly Flyers

Every Week Sobey is providing out weekly flyers for exactly a period of one week, and they provide out flyers based on several categories of products that are available over there.

The flyers have been released every week based on Four Categories namely

Ontario

Atlantic

West

Urban Fresh

And every city in the Canadian region will come under these four categories, the offers of the flyers vary for each of these locations. Sobeys Grocery Flyers are listed below according to different regions.

Sobeys Ontario Flyer

Current Sobeys Atlantic Weekly Flyer (July 9- July 15 ) – Click to View the Flyers

This flyer is available to major cities in Ontario such moncton, toronto, Ottawa, dartmouth, Brampton, Regina, Waterloo, Kitchener, Kanata,

Sobeys Atlantic Flyer

Current Sobeys Atlantic Weekly Flyer (July 9- July 15 ) – Click to View the Flyers

The Atlantic cities which comes under this flyer are halifax, fredicton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Corner brook, Saint john nb and includes Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) province And others too.

Sobeys West Flyer

Current Sobeys West Weekly Flyer (July 9- July 15 ) – Click to View the Flyers

The western cities which come under this flyer are Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon.

Sobeys Urban Fresh Flyer

Current Sobeys Urban Fresh Weekly Flyer (July 9- July 15 ) – Click to View the Flyers

How to Save more with Sobeys Flyer?

So you can easily save a lot if you follow out these steps,

First, you need to browse the weekly flyers offers based on your Locations whether Ontario or others and make out a checklist of items that you need to buy.

And then next load those offers into your Air Miles card, after doing that make shopping at Sobey and pay using the Air Miles Card.

Now you’ll have saved your money with weekly flyers and by paying with Air Miles Card you have earned Air miles points.

Every year by doing this me and my friends save a lot of money which in return we use for our education.

How Sobeys was Started?

The store was named after the person John W. Sobey who initially started out meat delivery business in the year of 1907 and later in the year of 1924 with advice of his son he expanded his business into a full grocery business.

At the time during 1924 they were initially serving in the Pictou County Region. After the death of Sobey his son took down the business as a full time and during the year of 1949 they opened out their first self-serve supermarket.

During the Second Half of the 20th Century, they expanded their Business to most parts of Atlanta and Ontario by the year of 1980’s.

In order to tackle the success of Publix in the year, 2002 Sobeys has actually made certain changes in the Store Design and the customer service policies.

Other Brands

Along with the Sobey Stores operating all over Canada they also have certain other branded stores such as Safeway, FreshCo, Chalo FreshCo, IGA, Lawton Drugs, Foodland, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods.

Why Sobeys is Better than Others?

Though many Shopping markets are available in the Canada Region, the reason why people are choosing the Sobeys is because the varieties of products they provide range from basic things to advanced technological things.

And also the price of the products available in the Sobeys is comparatively lower than any other Supermarkets.

Last week both me and my friend David decided to do shopping since I’m a regular customer of Sobey’s. I decided to purchase in Sobeys while David wants to purchase at No Frills.

After the purchase we both checked out on the bills, nearly 80% of the products we bought were the same, but surprisingly my prices were 5% lower than him.

Thanks to Sobeys Flyers for helping me do that.

What’s in the Store?

So as a Sobeys They are providing our service for more than 100 years other than Grocery items we also provide our products such as

Bakery.

Meat.

Produce.

Sea Food.

Deli Cheese.

Kitchen.

Compliments.

Pharmacy.

So all these things are available in all of our stores.

Discount and Deals

In Sobeys like at most of the stores provides discounts from basic important things to normal products which helps the customers get their product at the right price.

By providing discounts on the products Sobey’s not only saves the customers money but also brings in satisfaction too. Sobeys Weekly Flyers can help you in the process alot.

Ordering Online

Sobey had been providing out online delivery services of foods for a long time and we actually provided lots of varieties of foods.

The process is completely simple: just pick out your trays from browsing more than 70 appetizing trays, and then pay online.

There is no minimum order to be made in order to pay online and then wait for 24 hours, next visit the shop and pick up your order.

Things like bread, Cakes are freshly prepared in the Sobey itself because while making cakes we use quality ingredients such as 100% real flour, Cream to make your moment extra special.

And for the making of Bread we also use real flour in order to give the bread an enriched taste.

You can use Sobeys Online Flyers from Iron Blade Online before purchasing online.

Sobey Mobile Application

Company Name Sobeys Inc. Company Type Public Company, Retailer Headquarters Mississauga, Ontario Official Website Sobeys Official Apps Google Playstore



Apple Store

Before getting to the job you can do certain things in your home itself which will make things much easier for you, for that first you need to download the Sobey Mobile Application on your Device.

Sobey App is available both for Android and iPhones too and you can download it from the official stores.

By using this Application you can easily view the Flyers anytime, anywhere and along with customizing out the offers that are provided for you.

Air Miles Card

So this Air miles Card is an excellent opportunity for any people who want to save more when they make a purchase at Sobey.

Here is how you can get the advantage of this card.

For every purchase of 20$, you made in the Sobey Store you will be getting 1 Air Miles Reward Mile.

If you want to earn More Air Miles you can use the BMO Sobeys Air Miles card, if you made payment using this card then you can 2 reward miles for every 20$ that you are spending.

You can actually redeem your Reward Miles that you have earned in two ways, one is activating your air miles cash balance at airmiles.ca and then after activating you can get free groceries.

Next is you can redeem it to get your Favourite Electronic item or else get to favourite Tourist Destination.