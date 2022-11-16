Soccer Story releases on November 29

Football story will be fired to Playstation 5And the Xbox seriesAnd the Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the computer Across steam On November 29, publisher No more bots and developer Panic announce. It will also be available via X-Box game arcade. The Previously announced stadia The release is no longer planned.

Here’s an overview of the game, via No More Robots:

Around

A year after the disaster tore the very foundations of football (soccer in fact) as we know it. Since then, Soccer Inc. completely on the sport and prevented anyone from even thinking about kicking a ball. Cristiano Ronaldo? More like Ronal No!

Luckily, a magical soccer ball has descended from the sky and chosen you, soccer’s savior, and – you’ll get a kick out of this – you’ve been tasked with saving the future of the sport and bringing harmony to the world once more.

Of course, there are a couple of sneaks to every story, so let’s give the obvious cartoonishly evil football deniers the benefit of the doubt and let the story unfold.

Key Features

Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of objectives, puzzles and secrets – it’s up to you to find them!

Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, missions, rogue referees, and sports games bordering on soccer

Build your football career and battle against the fiercest football teams like Sharks, Toddlers, Pensioners and Ninjas

Save football and restore peace and harmony to the world

Get a 4-player local friend multiplayer Match mode with full roster of teams and animal captains

Small fishing game.

If you are not a football fan and are a bit overwhelmed (and/or are American), we will leave you with a quote from one of the greatest philosophers of our time, the late Johan Cruyff: “If you wanted to understand I would have explained it better.”