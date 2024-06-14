Social media has erupted over Disney’s conclusion of the Splash Mountain ride

Thousands of angry fans criticized Walt disney studios Giving in to “woke” culture, the company’s theme parks moved the iconic — but racially controversial — ride. Splash Mountain In a new adventure of The Princess and the Frog.

the Splash Mountain The trip was based on a movie called Song of the South, It featured Disney’s first black character, and to date is the only Disney film to be pulled from the studio’s catalog due to criticism over its depiction of black Americans in the post-slavery era.

The movie is Peak books It is about a character named Uncle Remus and tells African American folk tales and is based on the books written by John Chandler Harris, a white author, in the 19th century. (Harris’s stories were so popular at the time that he befriended Mark Twain and President Theodore Roosevelt invited him to the White House.) Harris admitted that he was inspired by stories told by black slaves he encountered while working as a printer’s apprentice on a plantation in Georgia.

In a place Splash Mountain It will be a so-called attraction Tiana Bayou Adventure, which will open to the public on June 28 in Orlando, Florida, and at an undisclosed later at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Visitors to Tokyo Disneyland will still be able to enjoy the popular ride although there are no plans yet to demolish it.)

Disney received praise for making the decision to close the ride after a conversation was sparked about its appropriateness following the 2020 racial reckoning with the killing of George Floyd.

“Good riddance,” said Jim Auchmuty, co-chair. Wren’s nest, the home of author John Chandler Harris that was later converted into a museum. “Our position is that Walt Disney is the best and worst thing that ever happened to Joel Chandler Harris’ reputation.”

In a public Facebook group of nearly 28,000 enthusiasts Splash Mountainthe group members weren’t shy about their feelings about turning the ride into an attraction inspired by the Disney movie The Princess and the Frog.

“Now…why did Disney erase the Splash Mountain ride again??” one group member wrote.

“Because a group of people who grew up on Disney became all in on their feelings and offended by everything. Disney not only accepted it, but encouraged it,” another group member commented. [sic] It was canceled along with Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben and Cream of Wheat. What an achievement this group of people has achieved! “Erasing black history in the name of anti-racism.”

One group member launched a rallying cry for others to financially boycott Disney.

“That classic ride should never have been removed,” said another.

“They won’t admit it, but Disney has given in to a very vocal minority of people who claim that the movie this attraction was based on was racist. What they don’t understand is that Walt did this Song of the South “Partly to help mend race relations,” one group member wrote, without providing details on how they concluded the film’s purpose was to mend race relations. “Some people may see insensitive racist elements in the film, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Uncle Remus superstitions themselves.”

Other members made attacks on the The Princess and the Frog.

“What about the fact that the princess and the frog suck themselves,” one group member wrote. “Did we need a trip based on that?”

“I just watched a scene from Tina [sic] nightmare. WHAT DID YOU SEE!!!!” Another person commented. “Someone honestly thought this was better than Splash Mountain!!! Worst trip ever.”

“It’s disgusting!!! Bring back the splash mountain!!!!!” another user wrote among dozens of others who made insulting comments about Tiana Bayou Adventure.

Laura Harris, great-great-granddaughter of author John Chandler Harris, said she was shocked to see that “so many people were so passionate” about writing. Splash Mountain.

“It’s really amazing to me how many people were so excited,” she told The Daily Beast. “Some of them even go to Japan to ride Splash Mountain there.”

However, she defended the new ride, saying people shouldn’t attack it.

“I don’t see the point in ruining the new ride,” she said. “I mean, Tiana’s adventure. I’m sure he’s fine.”