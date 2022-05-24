Social media shares plunge after Snapchat warning

sharesIt fell more than 40% on Tuesday and reached its lowest level since March 2020, right after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States.

News of Snap’s problems sent shares of many of its competitors down.

Facebook and Instagram ownerdecreased nearly 10% whileIt fell more than 20%. YouTube and Google Parentslither 6% andThat owns shares in all of these companies, down 8%.

Investors in social media stocks are clearly concerned that advertisers may pull back from marketing spending due to a series of concerns.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices around the world. In addition to rising energy costs, inflationary pressures are putting a brake on corporate spending. The recent rise in Covid cases in China is another worrying sign for businesses and consumers.

Amazon AMZN Snapchat in particular has also been hurt by the increasing popularity of TikTok and other emerging social media services that are flocked to by younger users, such as discord AndA owned video game streaming platform, Twitch.

apple AAPL Social media companies were wrestling with negative influence on advertising revenue resulting from privacy changes fromFor iPhone users and other devices running on the iOS platform.

The advertising landscape also worries analysts. “A broad recession in the advertising market appears increasingly likely,” Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald said in a report released on Tuesday.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone lowered his price target on Snapchat on Tuesday, saying that “the advertising environment is getting worse and we don’t have a clear view that this is the bottom.”