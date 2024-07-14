Social Security, SSI, and SSDI The Complete List of Payments in the USA: Everything You Need to Know

Every eligible U.S. citizen receives Social Security payments and other benefits throughout the month. So, you may have money available in the coming days if you qualify for any of the following: SSI, SSDI, and Social Security payments. But only a select group of Americans will receive their 2024 Social Security payments during the third week of July. To find out if you’ll receive the money, you’ll need to be eligible and a member of that select group.

For half of all recipients, the Social Security Administration’s July payment schedule has already been set. However, for two of the four categories of U.S. retirees who receive a new Social Security benefit each month, the money has already been distributed. After Social Security and SSI payments on July 3 and 10, there will be several paydays throughout the summer.

Complete List of Social Security, SSI, and SSDI Payments in the USA

Retirees can get Social Security Benefits Another amount is paid on the first day of each month, which is the Supplemental Security Income, but it is subject to some restrictions. While no amount of Supplemental Security Income is paid during the third week of the month for retirement benefits, whether it is from Supplemental Security Income or not.

July 17 is the Social Security payment date for July 2024, There are two conditions that must be met in order to receive the check. The recipient must have received the benefit from May 1997 onward, and the applicant must have been born between the 11th and 20th of any given month. To receive your Social Security Administration benefit of up to $4,873 and collect the payment for that day, all you need to do is meet these two conditions.

Social Security Administration Payments Coming in July 2024

New SSI Check from SSA Coming in the Coming Weeks

After the payment was sent out on July 24 by the Social Security Administration, no further payments will be sent out this month. This means that we will not receive a new check for Supplemental Social Security Income (SSI) until August. There may be two instances of this additional check in August. The first payment will be made on the first of the month and the second checks are supposed to be delivered on August 30.

Not all Americans will get their payment the same day it’s mailed, but the Social Security Administration will send checks on those two days. If we want the check to arrive right away, we have to allow direct deposit. Otherwise, the money won’t show up in our bank account for a few days. It’s going to arrive sooner or later, anyway.

SSDI payments due in July 2024

Your next SSDI payment, if you were born after July 20, 2024, will be received on that day. August SSDI payments fall on September 2, 14, 21, 28, 3, 11, 18, and 25.

However, average payments are more regular and reasonable. An SSDI check or direct deposit as of May 2024 typically pays $1,537.

Social Security Administration Advance Payment Requirements for July 2024

Who will get the next Social Security payment?

