Some iPhone 15 Pro units arrive with defects

iPhone 15 Pro Max Phones come out of the box with defects. In a few of these units, no color was applied to the titanium frame, and where there was color on the defective devices, it was not applied uniformly. Another issue with these faulty units has to do with the screen placement not properly aligning with the edges of the device. Every X has a hint Majin Buu (via Wccftech ), some iPhone 15 Pro and

iPhone 15 Pro The series phones will have problems and that is what we are seeing here apparently. Majin Bu added a second tweet that included more photos of the blemishes. In this tweet, the guide wrote: "Some iPhone 15 Pro The units appear to have incorrect screen alignment, dirt on the camera lenses, scratches on the screen, signs of damage in various areas, and there are reports of discolored bubbles and boxes. This happens for units destined for the US, China and EU markets." some iPhone 15 Pro The units appear to be suffering from screen misalignment, dirt on the camera lenses, scratches on the screen and signs of damage in various areas, and there are reports of discolored bubbles and boxes. This happens for units intended for the US, China and EU markets pic.twitter.com/8Peh0zoaZs – Majin BuOfficial September 23, 2023 A Foxconn employee reportedly stated that the first batch of…

Another tweet includes a message from a featured seller who noticed “uneven gaps on the back glass,” wobbly OLED displays, phones coming out of the box with lingering scratches, and bubbles under the glass measuring 5cm x 4cm. While the main problems appear in the Pro units, some iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus units are showing flaws as well. The seller noted that he has never seen problems like this with iPhone 14 Pro models.

A Reddit user received the new iPhone 15 Pro Max with three notches in the back glass See also The first Google Pixel 8 camera leak point in the major upgrade

iPhone 15 Series devices arrive in less than original condition. One post came from someone who bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max and it came out of the box with three notches in the back panel. The owner of this iPhone said that the phone was disassembled in the box when he opened it. on Reddit There are some complaints about

If you receive a defective unit, you should contact Apple as soon as possible and arrange for a replacement unit to be shipped to you as quickly as possible. To avoid receiving a defective unit, you can wait until Apple and its contract manufacturers make the necessary corrections on the assembly line, although we would be surprised if a public statement was made to that effect.

If you can’t wait, or feel like something like this could never happen to someone like you, these flaws don’t seem to affect the operations of the affected devices. This means that while you wait for a replacement unit from Apple, you can still use your new phone.