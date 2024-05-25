Some Kroger stores in the Cincinnati area may ask you for pick-up checks. this is the reason

Some Kroger stores throughout the Cincinnati area may soon require you to scan your receipt when you leave the store. The company recently announced the addition of new safety measures at six Kroger stores across the region, including regular pickup checks. A company spokesperson told WLWT on Friday that the measures were implemented in response to an increase in theft incidents. Here is a list of stores that have implemented the new procedures: Hyde Park 3760 Paxton Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45209St. Bernard 4777 Kennard Ave Cincinnati, OH 45232 Norwood Kroger 4500 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, OH 45212 Oakley Market 4613 Marburg Ave Cincinnati, OH 45209 Kroger 100 E. Court Street Cincinnati, OH 45202 Kroger University Plaza 1 W Curry Street Cincinnati, OH 45219 “At Kroger, we are committed to providing access to fresh foods and essentials, where safety is one of our core values, and guides everything we do. In response to increasing incidents of theft, we recently Deploying additional safety measures at six Cincinnati-area stores, including regular pickup checks “Although implementation is early, we have received positive feedback from associates and customers,” a statement from a Kroger spokesperson said.

