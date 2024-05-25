Some Kroger stores in the Cincinnati area may ask you for pick-up checks. this is the reason

adopted. NEW TO WLWT KROGER is cracking down on theft and starting checking receipts before leaving some of its stores. It’s a growing problem for retailers and ultimately you have to pay the price the company tells us. The pick-up checks are in response to the increasing thefts they’re seeing, so Kroger is adding more safety measures other than security guards and security gates installed at the entrances and exits of many stores. Employees now randomly scan receipts after customers check out and leave. This is happening now at all six local Kroger stores. Hyde Park Plaza, Oakley Market, Norwood St. Bernard-on-Rhine, Downtown, and University Plaza in Coralville. Kroger. A Kroger spokeswoman tells us this receipt verification policy is in its early stages and says overall,
Some Kroger stores around the Cincinnati area may soon require you to scan your receipt when you leave the store.
The company recently announced the addition of new safety measures at six Kroger stores around the region, including regular pickup checks.
A company spokesperson told WLWT on Friday that the measures were implemented in response to an increase in theft incidents.
Below is a list of stores that have implemented the new procedures:
- Hyde Park 3760 Paxton Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209
- St. Bernard’s 4777 Kennard Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45232
- Norwood Kroger 4500 Montgomery Road Cincinnati, OH 45212
- Oakley Market 4613 Marburg Ave Cincinnati, OH 45209
- Kroger 100E. Court Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
- Kroger University Plaza 1 W Corey Street Cincinnati, OH 45219
“At Kroger, we are committed to providing access to fresh food and essentials. Safety is one of our core values, and it guides everything we do. In response to increased theft incidents, we recently deployed additional safety measures in six areas in Cincinnati,” a spokesperson said in a statement. Kroger: “Although it is early in implementation, we have received positive feedback from colleagues and customers.”
