Some new BMWs are said to come without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

BMW is temporarily shipping some new vehicles without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support after changing chip suppliers, according to a report from Europe Car News (via 9to5Google). The chipsets from the new supplier are said to be not compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay yet, and require an update for the software to work.

BMW said in a statement emailed to Europe Car News. BMW did not immediately respond the edgeComment request.

OTA update coming by end of June

Drivers may not have to wait any longer for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. said the car maker Europe Car News It plans to roll out an over-the-air (OTA) update to make the functionality available “by the end of June at the latest.”

BMW did not specify which car models or how many were affected, but says that vehicles with “6P1” in its production code will not come with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. It is unclear if only certain areas are affected by this problem – Europe Car News Drivers from the US, UK, Italy, Spain and France say they received their new cars without any of the jobs.

This isn’t the first sacrifice BMW has made over a lack of chips. Last November, BMW confirmed that it had stopped shipping Some of its new vehicles without touch screens and the feature of the backup assistant He gave affected drivers a $500 credit in return.

Other auto companies, such as General Motors, have also been hit hard by the shortage. GM Wireless drop charging from a group of vehicles, Exclude the fuel management module From some of its trucks, the driver cut off Super Cruise Feature A 2022 Cadillac Escalade. at recent days, Ford has temporarily started shipping and selling the Explorer SUV Without control of rear heating and air conditioning.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts The chip shortage, which affects a range of industries in different ways, may continue into 2024.