Some Promising News About The Boys Season 5 on Amazon Prime Video

Boys Amazon Prime Video

I liked almost everything about the season 4 finale of The Boys except for the 90-second, unskippable Amazon Prime Video ad in the middle, and now it’s time to move on to season 5.

There’s a lot of promising news about the season and not just because you know it’s there. The question wasn’t whether the show would return for a fifth season but whether it would return the following season. Just Return for Season 5, or continue beyond that. Eric Kripke initially hinted that he would return, but eventually changed his mind, so Season 5 is the end.

Kripke Talking about How will things finally escalate to the highest level with Homelander actually taking control of the entire country:

“You know, I think the end of season four really shows you that we were planning for five years all along, because there’s no way we could do another season after the events of that finale. For us, it’s our show’s version of the end of the world.

Homelander has gotten what he wanted all along, which is to remake the entire United States in his image and to his whims. The boys have hit rock bottom, most of them have been captured, and we worry about their future.

“I always look at Season 5, we’re at this point, it’s the end of the second act of the movie where everyone is at their lowest point, and they’re all facing their personal demons. Now, they really need to come together in Season 5 and save the world.”

The ending also gave us some good news as the final scene of the episode sees Homelander being informed that Soldier Boy is actually alive and being kept in stasis, meaning the fan-favorite character will be back for season 5. There are also reports that his supernatural brother Jared Padalecki will be getting a role given to him by Kripke for season 5 for more of a reunion.

Anthony Starr he thinks that Season 5 is the perfect time for the show and Homelander to take its final bow:

“I think everyone wants to go out on a strong note, and I think there’s nothing worse — and I was on a show that did that, it was absolutely terrible — doing that last season and it being bad. And people remember you so badly and you have to wear that. I’d like to think we’re going to go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve that.”

The only bad news here is the timing. There was a full two-year gap between the last two seasons of The Boys, compared to a year and a half before that. Barring any strikes, barring a catastrophic event, it may be possible to squeeze that two-year gap out this time around. We don’t know what will happen, just that production and filming will start in November, just a few months from now. I’m looking forward to the end result.

Follow me On Twitter, Youtube, Facebook And Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels Hero Killer Series And Trilogy of Earthborns.