June 18, 2022

Sonic Frontiers Should Look Like Rushing: Broken Worlds, Fans Say

Len Houle June 17, 2022 2 min read

When developer Wilhelm Nylund shared an upcoming video Rushing: Shattered Worlds On Twitter earlier this week, it exploded almost immediately. The preview has since garnered nearly a million views as well as thousands of retweets and likes. However, much of the ongoing conversation involves desire hurryIts speed and momentum can be replicated in a much larger game: vocal boundaries.

“better My voice From My voiceSamuel Molina saidHe is a Spanish designer currently working Star Citizen In Cloud Imperium Games.

“[W]ild that independent developers make better [Sonic] From the company that was making it [Sonic] for 31 years,” Another user said on Twitter“But it’s not surprising either.”

I dropped the perfect video of My voice Fans to bother,” third said.

hurry Currently in development at Landfall Gamesthe Swedish company behind strikes like Totally Accurate Battle Simulator And the clustertrack. said Nylund, CEO of the studio and designer Kotaku who – which hurry It is a racing game where a large group of players are reduced through multiple rounds, almost like a battle royale. A video uploaded early Wednesday morning shows the first of several playable characters destined for release.

despite hurry It seems to take more inspiration from momentum-based games – think tribesAnd the small wingsAnd the counter strike Browse Maps– Nylund understands why My voice Very much in response to his video. Sega has built its initial Blue blur reputation as being faster than its competitors (i.e. Nintendo and relatively plodding process) Mario games), so it makes sense that hurrywhose surface is rotating around the speed, will have an echo My voice fans.

“I can definitely see why people are making the comparison,” Nylund said. Kotaku via direct messages. “The My voice The franchise seems to be the first thing that comes to mind when the concept of running at an incredible speed pops up.”

fun like hurry This response also seems to contain the general disappointment with what we’ve seen vocal boundaries Until now. Early snapshots revealed something cute.”open areathis game It looked like the heart of the Unreal Engine Origins From introducing the next generation into a vibrant habit My voice Franchise and subsequent offers did not hide Total indifference. With another disappointment likely on the way, normal fans might just be desperate for whatever seems to embody My voicePotential “must go fast”.

“I see these comments as a huge compliment!” Nylund said. “It’s incredibly cool to know that we’ve made something that seems to offer the imagination of speed so powerfully to people.”

Rushing: Shattered Worlds Recently entered into full-fledged development, but Landfall Games Subscriptions accepted For a futuristic multiplayer alpha if you’re interested in trying it out sometime soon.

See also  Eve Online fans literally cheer Microsoft Excel features at annual Fanfest

