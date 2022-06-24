June 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sonic Origins contributor shares frustration over the state of the game

Sonic Origins contributor shares frustration over the state of the game

Len Houle June 24, 2022 4 min read
Photo: SEGA

Sonic OriginsYesterday’s launch saw the return of the classic blue-patterned Mega Drive/Genesis games, bundled together on modern consoles. The most noteworthy part of the package is Sonic 3 and Knuckleswho sees Sonic 3 Ported to consoles with new HD upgrades for the first time.

To help make this release possible, Headcannon – one of the developers behind sonic mania They worked with Sega to recreate the classic interlocking duo in the Retro Engine. Now that the set has been released, Stealth – who is the pseudonym of Headcannon Simon Thomley – has acknowledged some issues with the final release and has shared some of the intricacies behind them on Twitter.

The full thread (which is quite long and worth reading in full) explains how Stealth and the team submitted a design that they acknowledged needed some repairs, but Stealth also noted errors in the final design that weren’t present in the Headcannon build — the result of Sega incorporating the team’s work into the overall Origins game.

Stealth also states that the team wants to “address these issues” and ask for major fixes before Origins ships, inquired about the possibility of game delays, and that was said not possible – which, with the game locked to launch on Sonic’s Birthday, is certainly understandable from a marketing perspective. Headcannon is currently waiting for a response from Sega on whether it can implement some post-release patches.

See also  Elden Ring players are at war with AFK Rune Farmers

It’s worth noting that Stealth is keen to point out that the issue is complex, and he and the other members who worked on this version of Sonic 3 are also very complementary to the Sega employees called by name, including the head of the Sonic team, Takashi Izuka:

Sega has yet to respond or announce if patches will be released. While the above issues may go unnoticed by gamers new to the games, Sonic fans who started the series in the 90s noticed various differences. However, the biggest changes – Those that affect the audio tracks Credit is given to Michael Jackson and/or his team – and it has attracted widespread interest, in particular From Yuji Naka himself.

If there are any updates to the game, we will make sure to let you know.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bungie sues ‘Destiny 2’ YouTuber who made nearly 100 fake DMCA claims

June 24, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Google says Apple and Android phones were hacked by Italian spyware

June 23, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Wild Ford SuperVan revealed with 1,973 horsepower

June 23, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Thor: Love and Thunder Reactions Claim to Blow ‘Every Marvel Movie Comes Out of the Water’

June 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Experimental discovery of a tetrahedron – a strange state of matter

June 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

European Tour bans LIV golfers from the Scottish Open

June 24, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Sonic Origins contributor shares frustration over the state of the game

June 24, 2022 Len Houle