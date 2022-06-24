Sonic Origins contributor shares frustration over the state of the game

Sonic OriginsYesterday’s launch saw the return of the classic blue-patterned Mega Drive/Genesis games, bundled together on modern consoles. The most noteworthy part of the package is Sonic 3 and Knuckleswho sees Sonic 3 Ported to consoles with new HD upgrades for the first time.

To help make this release possible, Headcannon – one of the developers behind sonic mania They worked with Sega to recreate the classic interlocking duo in the Retro Engine. Now that the set has been released, Stealth – who is the pseudonym of Headcannon Simon Thomley – has acknowledged some issues with the final release and has shared some of the intricacies behind them on Twitter.

The full thread (which is quite long and worth reading in full) explains how Stealth and the team submitted a design that they acknowledged needed some repairs, but Stealth also noted errors in the final design that weren’t present in the Headcannon build — the result of Sega incorporating the team’s work into the overall Origins game.

In terms of origins, we were strangers creating a separate project that was then delved into something completely different. We knew there was going to be a major time crunch and we worked ourselves on earth to face it just until this was made and released– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

I’m very proud of my team for their performance under this pressure, but each of us is very unhappy with the state of the assets and even the Sonic 3 component. We weren’t thrilled about the pre-render status but a lot was out of our control.– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

Stealth also states that the team wants to “address these issues” and ask for major fixes before Origins ships, inquired about the possibility of game delays, and that was said not possible – which, with the game locked to launch on Sonic’s Birthday, is certainly understandable from a marketing perspective. Headcannon is currently waiting for a response from Sega on whether it can implement some post-release patches.

We want to address these problems. We’ve given a lot of feedback during and after development for both Origins and the Sonic 3 integration. We’ve done a great deal of post-workout work fixing things, supporting Sega, and preparing for future updates.– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

I hear you, HeadCannon hears you. We wanted it to be right then and now. There’s a lot you’ll never know or understand in this kind of business, but know and understand this – we do our best to do our best, we care about our business and about Sonic– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

It’s worth noting that Stealth is keen to point out that the issue is complex, and he and the other members who worked on this version of Sonic 3 are also very complementary to the Sega employees called by name, including the head of the Sonic team, Takashi Izuka:

There seems to be a lot of confusion about this… I didn’t say there was another design from us that they didn’t use – what I was trying to say was that they made major modifications to the build we provided, some related assets, some not. It affected some of our business.– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

My dealings with most of the SOA employees have been very pleasant for the most part. The people I spoke to directly were very respectful, including Iizuka-san, whom I am very saddened to know was so hated by things beyond his control. It’s awesome and it deserves better.– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

If we list the names of great people, don’t forget Austin. The guy always seems exhausted and I feel like I have to apologize for how this would never help. Evo is also very polite and very reasonable.– Stealth (HCStealth) June 24, 2022

Sega has yet to respond or announce if patches will be released. While the above issues may go unnoticed by gamers new to the games, Sonic fans who started the series in the 90s noticed various differences. However, the biggest changes – Those that affect the audio tracks Credit is given to Michael Jackson and/or his team – and it has attracted widespread interest, in particular From Yuji Naka himself.



If there are any updates to the game, we will make sure to let you know.