‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Opens Its Doors For $71 Million, DOA Ambulance – The Hollywood Reporter

bubble!

Paramount Sonic the Hedgehog 2 He opened a massive 71 million dollars in a big boost to ticket window Revival, especially for the family.

The PG-rated pic came far ahead of expectations, starting when it earned $26.5 million from 4,234 theaters on Friday. Nearly 60 percent of the weekend audience were families. So far, nicknames that rely largely on children and parents have been struggling to crack due to the pandemic.

Sonic 2 It is also one of the few pandemic-era films to open before its predecessor. Other bragging rights: It’s now the biggest opening ever for a video game adaptation, beating the first My voicewhich is also Paramount’s largest three-day opening since 2014.

In February 2020 – a month before cinemas across the country closed due to the growing COVID-19 crisis – the first My voice It opened for $58 million for a three-day Presidents Day weekend en route to becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically ($148 million).

James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter return in this sequel to another hedgehog, Brilliant Blue (voiced by Ben Schwartz) based on the highly successful Sega video game and media franchise. The story continues Sonic’s adventures on Earth after his arrival from a distant planet and his failed attempts to befriend a couple living in Montana.

The outlook is not good for Michael Baya new movie Ambulancechampionship Jake Gyllenhaal Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The action movie, released by Universal, opened for $8.7 million from 3,412 theaters despite the big push at Imax and the large, premium screens. He debuted in fourth place behind him Sonic 2Sony Morbius – who lost 73 percent of their sophomore outing – and Paramount’s the lost City.

Eza Gonzalez also stars in Ambulanceabout the repercussions of a bank robbery in Los Angeles.

I love the fans Sonic 2 And Ambulance Better than critics, giving them an A- CinemaScore and A- CinemaScore score, respectively. The film was slightly favored by critics of Bay, which currently has a rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sonic 2 by 68 percent.

The critically acclaimed A24 specialty dear Everything everywhere at once Expands extensively in the third weekend for excellent results. It ranked #6 with an expected $6 million from 1,250 theaters.

April 10, 8 and 15 a.m. Updated with revised weekend estimates.